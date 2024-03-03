Red Bull Racing CEO Christian Horner claims he had full support from Thai shareholders and his wife Geri Halliwell at the 2024 Bahrain GP. Speaking to media including Sportskeeda, the Brit acknowledged the display of support from his wife and the team during the controversy surrounding his investigation in the build-up to the season.

Horner was seen entering the F1 paddock with his wife on Sunday. He was also accompanied by Thai shareholders of Red Bull, Chalerm Yoovidhya and Daranee Yoovidhya on the grid.

While the optics displayed support after the controversial emails that made the rounds in the paddock, the Brit looked distressed and worn out by the events that unfolded over the weekend. The complaint against the 50-year-old by a female alleging ‘inappropriate behaviour’, was dismissed by Red Bull Gmbh after a thorough investigation.

Asked if his wife’s and the Thai owners' presence on the grid was a show of support, the Red Bull team boss replied:

“I've had tremendous support from within the team and within the company. So yes, it was a day of going racing about the start of the season and about starting the season in the best possible way. So the drivers did brilliantly, the team did brilliantly, and it was the best possible start for the team, for our partners, for our shareholders and everybody within the group.”

Asked if he was drawing a line now that the drama was over, he replied:

“My focus is on racing, what people choose to write, is up to them. But my focus is very much you know, coming out of this weekend is all on the next race in seven days' time in Saudi Arabia.”

Christian Horner believes Red Bull Racing domination in Bahrain cannot be taken for granted

Christian Horner believes the dominant display by Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez cannot be taken for granted. He felt that it was a relief to go racing after the controversy clouded the race weekend.

The Red Bull F1 team CEO felt that the track conditions, surface and temperatures were too specific in Bahrain to be read much into. He believes that with 23 more races to go, it's too early to take one race result as the norm for the rest of the year.

Asked how relieved it was to go racing after the controversy and drama of the weekend, the Red Bull boss said:

“Well, it's wonderful to be answering a racing question, but it's what we're here to do. It’'s why we're all here, it's to go racing. And I'm sorry that it wasn't a more entertaining race for you today, but that is the result of the team doing its job and producing an incredible car. Now, we have a sample of one race, I have a feeling that the field is going to concertina in this year.”

“So I don't think you can take anything for granted out of this one race on a specific surface, specific conditions and I have a feeling that this season will be a lot more challenging on track than last season. But you know it's the best possible start and our minds are already thinking about five days days' time in Jeddah.”

Horner expects the grid to bunch together as the season progresses and feels there will be challenges up ahead for Red Bull. Given 20 years of his tenure in the business, he refused to believe that it's a result that could set the tone for the rest of the year.

Apologising for the lack of race action due to the dominant display, the 50-year-old felt it was a testimony to the team effort and the car they produced. Starting the season with a total of 44 points collected from one race, the Milton Keynes squad leads Ferrari by 17 points.