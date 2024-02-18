Red Bull boss Christian Horner reacts to Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari

Red Bull boss Christian Horner has reacted to Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari, calling it an exciting prospect for F1 as a whole.

On February 15, the RB20 2024 was unveiled and Horner marked his presence at the event along with drivers Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez. While conversing with reporters, the team principal shed light on the seven-time world champion’s switch to the Prancing Horses from 2025 onwards.

Christian Horner said (via PlanetF1):

“First of all I think everybody was surprised, even his existing team [Mercedes], about Lewis’ move to Ferrari.”

Horner added:

“He’s obviously seen something there that he believes in that serves him better than staying where he is. I think for F1, a Lewis-Ferrari tie-up is really exciting.”

Horner's comments come days after Red Bull Racing director Helmut Marko’s interesting claim on Lewis Hamilton's move.

Formula 1’s longest-serving team principal sees hope for an exciting future for Hamilton in Ferrari. However, Marko chose to focus on a different aspect of the Briton's future partnership with Charles Leclerc.

An excerpt from Motorsport Week’s recent article read:

“Marko predicts that Leclerc’s renowned qualifying pace will see him hold the 'advantage over one lap,' but insists that Hamilton will prevail when it comes to races. Red Bull’s long-serving talent spotter is also convinced that the current Mercedes driver will 'political y assert himself as Ferrari’s global superstar' over the Monegasque.”

Christian Horner's alleged intra-organization fiasco takes another direction

A few weeks ago, Christian Horner came under scrutiny when a female employee of the Red Bull F1 team alleged Christian Horner of 'controlling and coercive behavior.’ The accusations created havoc and an investigation into the allegations began on February 9.

Per De Telegraaf's recent reports, Horner allegedly sent uncomfortable messages to a female employee continuously for a significant amount of time. Adding to it, accusations of a monetary settlement being pursued by Horner's lawyers to the extent of an approximate amount of $810,000 have also surfaced.

The team principal outrightly denied all the claims imposed against him during the RB20 launch. He also denied the speculations circling around his possible sour relationship with the Verstappens and Helmut Marko.

Horner showcased his trust in the process and stated that everything is in parity within the Red Bull garage.