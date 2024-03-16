Red Bull boss Christian Horner's accuser lodges official FIA complaint - Reports

Red Bull boss Christian Horner's accuser has lodged an official FIA grievance according to BBC Sport.

The entire saga has made headlines even before the season began. It all started with The Telegraph reporting in late January that an internal investigation had been started against Red Bull boss Christian Horner. Since then, there have been way too many rumors making their way through the media.

Amid all that, the grievance against Christian Horner was dismissed by Red Bull in an official statement. It was promptly followed by an alleged leak of evidence in the investigation to the media, the FIA, the FOM and the team principals.

With the developments coming to a halt since the second race of the season in Jeddah, everything has once again picked up, with the BBC reporting that Christian Horner's accuser has now filed an official grievance with the FIA.

The report reads:

"BBC Sport has learned the complainant, who accused Red Bull's team principal of inappropriate behavior, has registered a grievance with the FIA's ethics committee. The woman's actions follow two previous whistleblower complaints registered with the FIA in the past few weeks."

The report also revealed that there were two prior complaints made in the case:

"BBC Sport has learned that one was made to the FIA ethics and compliance hotline on 2 February, and made direct reference to Horner's behaviour towards a female employee, asked the FIA to look into it, and expressed a fear that Red Bull could try to cover it up. The second complaint on 6 March referenced the first and warned that the whistleblower would next inform the media."

The Red Bull-Christian Horner Civil War

There appears to be internal pressure being put on Christian Horner by different players within the team.

Jos Verstappen has said openly that the team principal's position is not tenable anymore. Max Verstappen's father is not the only one involved, as rumors flew post Saudi Arabian GP qualifying that Helmut Marko could have been suspended.

The team and the brand have been going through turmoil right now, and it remains to be seen how they can bounce back from it. For Horner, it does appear that he has the support of Thai ownership, while the Austrian part of the brand has not shown any kind of support to him.

At the same time, a team that is so dominant in F1 is also experiencing such turmoil that it raises questions about when this will start affecting their performance on the track.