Red Bull boss Christian Horner shares his reaction after the conclusion of the internal investigation

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner recently shared his thoughts after being cleared of all allegations in an internal investigation.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Christian Horner said he was pleased that the investigation process has ended. He did not speak about the details of the case, saying that he was completely focused on the 2024 F1 season. He added that he was happy to be in Bahrain and that Red Bull's sole focus was to defend their world titles.

"I’m just pleased that the process is over. I obviously can’t comment about it. We’re here very much to focus on the Grand Prix and the season ahead and defend both of our titles. The process has been conducted and concluded. I’m pleased to be here in Bahrain and with the team focused on the season. The team has never been stronger," he said.

At the beginning of February, Christian Horner was accused of inappropriate and controlling behavior by a female employee at Red Bull. The team's parent company immediately started an internal investigation against the Briton, hiring a special barrister to oversee the process.

Given that the investigation has ended with Christian Horner being cleared of any wrongdoing, his seat as the team principal of the Austrian-British team seems to be safe.

Red Bull's official statement announcing Christian Horner being cleared of all allegations

Red Bull issued an official statement announcing that Christian Horner had been cleared of all accusations made against him. They stated that the complainant had the right to appeal once again. However, they assured everyone that the investigation had been 'fair, rigorous, and impartial'.

"The independent investigation into the allegations made against Mr Horner is complete, and Red Bull can confirm that the grievance has been dismissed. The complainant has a right of appeal. Red Bull is confident that the investigation has been fair, rigorous and impartial," the statement read (via Sky Sports).

The statement added that since the report contained several confidential and personal information, the team would not be commenting on the case to respect the privacy of all concerned parties.

"The investigation report is confidential and contains the private information of the parties and third parties who assisted in the investigation, and therefore we will not be commenting further out of respect for all concerned. Red Bull will continue striving to meet the highest workplace standards," they added.

Horner was seen in the Bahrain circuit paddock and will be actively taking part in the 2024 F1 Bahrain GP this weekend.