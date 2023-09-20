Red Bull boss complements "impressive" Carlos Sainz after Singapore win: "If anyone had to beat us, I'm glad it was you”

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner recently congratulated Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz for winning the 2023 F1 Singapore GP.

Up until the race in Singapore, every single Grand Prix was won by Red Bull. The Austrian team was dominating the sport, especially with Max Verstappen, who had a record-breaking 10 consecutive race wins. Both the team's and Verstappen's streaks were broken by Sainz at the Marina Bay.

After the race, Horner came up to Carlos Sainz and wholeheartedly congratulated him for the victory. Furthermore, the Red Bull team boss stated that he was glad that the Spaniard was the one to beat his team.

“Congratulations, it was an impressive performance. And if anyone had to beat us, I'm glad it was you,” horner said as per as.com.

Christian Horner, of course, has a great relationship with Carlos Sainz since the driver was in Red Bull's junior program and also raced for the Toro Rosso F1 team between 2015 and 2017.

While Red Bull's streak has been broken, there is a strong chance that the team will do everything to bounce back to the top in the upcoming Japanese GP.

Carlos Sainz explains his ingenious strategy during the Singapore GP

Carlos Sainz raced brilliantly in the Singapore GP. He kept Lando Norris, George Russell, and Lewis Hamilton behind him during the latter stages of the race, despite their having much fresher tires.

Furthermore, the Ferrari driver played a genius strategy to intentionally give Norris DRS so that he would remain P2 as well as prevent the threat from Mercedes drivers.

After winning the 2023 F1 Singapore GP, he spoke about Ferrari's tire degradation issue and his management during the race, and he also explained why he gave the DRS to Norris.

“Given our limitations with tire wear and degradation, it was all about managing the beginning of each stint to make sure I made it to the target lap that we wanted to do in each compound. Obviously, the Safety Car forced us to pit even earlier than we wanted, and I knew it was going to be a long speed on the hards,” Sainz said (via PlanetF1).

“I had to get George slowing down, not to give him a Safety Car or medium tire opportunity, and it worked to perfection. It was just quite tight at the end, but we gave Lando a bit of the DRS to help him, and, in the end, we made it P1,” Sainz explained.

Carlos Sainz currently stands in fifth place in the drivers' championship with 142 points.