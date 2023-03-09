Red Bull boss says F1 is 'a bit like the Kardashians on wheels'

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has likened F1's growing popularity to that of a super-hit reality television show but with wheels.

F1's stock has been on the rise ever since Liberty Media took over controlling interest and breathed new life into the sport. Since taking over from Bernie Ecclestone in 2017, the company has left no stone unturned in its efforts to make the sport grow.

During a conversation on Bloomberg's ON podcast, Red Bull boss Christian Horner explained how F1 has become a global phenomenon. He said:

"We've seen massive growth - the whole phenomenon through 'Drive to Survive' has introduced Formula 1 to a whole new audience, a younger audience and very much an American audience. I think of the 25 new partners that we've introduced in the last three years, 21 of them are US-based. Three of them are in the Fortune 500. Formula 1 is on fire at the moment."

One of the main reasons for F1's growth has been Netflix's docu-drama series, Drive to Survive, which has helped bring in fans of all ages and genders by the droves. Horner went on to add:

"What Drive to Survive has done, it's done a great job of explaining the sport and bringing a new fanbase in, a young fanbase, a female fanbase as well. It's showed some of the characters and some of the competition that goes on behind the scenes. It's a bit like the Kardashians on wheels at times."

Dr. Helmut Marko pleased with Red Bull's RB19 being 'reliable' and 'fast' in pre-season testing

Red Bull team advisor Dr. Helmut Marko has admitted to being very pleased with the reigning champions' showing during pre-season testing. However, the 79-year-old feels the team will need to fine-tune the RB19 after studying all the data from Sakhir.

During an interview with Sky Sports Germany, Dr. Marko said:

"We are very pleased with the whole three days of testing. We have really only had one problem, and that was not serious. And what is still to come now, after the data is evaluated, is then a whole fine tuning."

When asked where Red Bull stands in comparison to immediate title rivals Ferrari and Mercedes, the Austrian subtly hinted at not being too fussed by the competition. He added:

"We don't know what the competition's fuel load was like. If they were heavier than us, then our time is relative. But it showed that we are reliable and that we are fast."

Red Bull followed up on their pre-season promise by dominating their way to a one-two finish at the 2023 F1 Bahrain GP. They now have their sights set firmly on the Jeddah Corniche Circuit for the upcoming Saudi Arabian GP.

Poll : 0 votes