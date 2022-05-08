"It is fine margins" - Red Bull team principal says qualifying for 2022 F1 Miami GP was 'quite brutal'

Red Bull's Christian Horner claims qualifying for the 2022 F1 Miami GP was 'quite brutal,' thanks to the fine margins between the top drivers. The Briton lauded Max Verstappen for his P3 finish at the end of Q3, citing that the Dutchman had spent comparatively less time on the new track.

It is an all-Ferrari front-row lockout for Sunday's race, with Charles Leclerc having defeated his teammate Carlos Sainz to pole position by the smallest of margins. Max Verstappen missed out on a possible pole position at the end of Q3 after making an error in the first part of his final lap. Christian Horner praised Ferrari for their amazing result, but also lauded Verstappen for putting up a strong fight despite missing out on valuable track time on Friday.

The Red Bull team principal told the press:

"It was unfortunate. Ferrari have done a brilliant job today but when it is so close it is fine margins. After the first run it was looking positive but unfortunately a small mistake at Turn 4 and that was it for him. It was a good recovery from him, he was down on lap count from the other guys and still learning about the track so it is a good recovery and good straight line speed and we should have a good race car".

Red Bull's Christian Horner expects a 'fascinating race' on Sunday

The Italian and Austrian teams have been at the very top since the beginning of 2022, with Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen having taken on the roles of being the two current championship protagonists. Christian Horner acknowledges the differences between the two cars, claiming that the RB18's straight-line speed advantage versus the F1-75's higher cornering speeds will make Sunday's main race exciting.

Christian Horner said:

"It seems there will be some areas where you can overtake. It really is quite brutal, we have a very different car to Ferrari tomorrow as they have a lot more down force so they will be quicker through the corners, where as we will be a bit slower through the corners and we will be much quicker on the straights tomorrow so it will be a fascinating race."

Max Verstappen is also counting on his straight-line speed advantage to help him in his battle against the two Ferraris. The Dutchman said in parc fermé:

"We have a good chance tomorrow. We have a bit of speed. The car is handling quite well. I’m looking forward to that.”

The Red Bull versus Ferrari saga continues, with Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez ready to pounce on the Ferraris at the 2022 Miami GP.

Edited by Anmol Gandhi