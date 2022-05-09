"He doesn’t fit part of our plans" - Red Bull shuts down rumors of a Fernando Alonso switch to the team

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has dismissed rumors linking Alpine driver Fernando Alonso to his squad at the 2022 F1 Miami GP weekend.

The Briton was at the Miami International Autodrome to see Max Verstappen secure a commanding victory for Red Bull, while Sergio Perez crossed the line in P4.

Before the race, Horner was asked by former F1 driver Karun Chandhok about the possibility of 40-year-old Fernando Alonso joining his team. He said:

“That’s news to me! We are very happy with the drivers we’ve got here. Fernando’s a great driver, it’s fantastic he’s still in Formula 1 and given the plus 40 [age], he’s something to aspire to. But he doesn’t fit part of our plans.”

This is in tune with Red Bull's normal policy concerning hiring drivers. The team from Milton-Keynes has a history of championing young talents over veterans.

"We don't want that" - Red Bull aware they could lose Pierre Gasly after 2023

Dr. Helmut Marko has reiterated that Red Bull has no intentions of losing Pierre Gasly but acknowledged that it could happen if it was unable to promote him.

Gasly spent half of 2019 on the team alongside Max Verstappen before being swapped for Alex Albon at AlphaTauri. Since then, the Frenchman has grown from strength to strength.

During a conversation with German outlet Formel1, Marko addressed the precarious situation they find themselves in by saying:

“If his contract expires and we can’t offer him any chance of promotion, we will most likely lose him. We don’t want that. At the moment we still have a contract with ‘Checo’ [Perez] and we have to compare the performance of these two drivers. With ‘Checo’ we still have until the middle of the year. The car suits him better, he feels more comfortable. And he knows the team. We are very happy that this development has taken place.”

While Max Verstappen is tied down to the team until the end of 2028, Sergio Perez's contract is set to run out at the end of the season. They have Pierre Gasly on their books at AlphaTauri until the end of 2023 and the Frenchman could be one of the main options for this seat. The team also has a host of young drivers in the lower formulas eager to make the jump to F1 soon.

