The prospect of witnessing two Formula 1 titans - seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton and the two-time reigning world champion Max Verstappen - race together in the same team has tantalized fans and ignited debates within the racing community.

Their compelling history adds even more allure to the idea of a dream team pairing. However, the financial implications of such a move have left Christian Horner, the team principal of Red Bull Racing, humorously pondering the cost.

The memorable rivalry between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen dates back to the 2021 F1 season, where they engaged in multiple high-stakes battles for the championship crown.

The drama reached its pinnacle at the memorable Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, with Verstappen controversially securing the title. Since then, fans have been intrigued by the notion of these two teaming up, combining their racing prowess in a single outfit.

During a press conference ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix, Christian Horner was confronted with the hypothetical scenario of having Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton as teammates. Horner responded with a light-hearted touch of humor, stating that making such a partnership happen would likely require them to "sell the factory" to afford both superstars, highlighting the financial complexities and challenges involved in assembling a lineup of such high-profile drivers.

"We would probably have to sell the factory, to be able to pay for both," joked Horner.

The focus of much speculation has been Hamilton's contract situation with Mercedes. Reports suggest that the British racing icon has agreed to a new two-year contract renewal with the Silver Arrows, but the announcement is yet to be made.

It remains to be seen whether the new deal includes any significant pay cuts, as some rumors suggest. These contractual details could potentially play a crucial role in shaping the dynamics of the driver market and potential team changes for the upcoming seasons.

Lewis Hamilton's improvement in form is 'pure coincidence,' according to George Russell

Lewis Hamilton's recent surge in form during the 2023 season has sparked speculation among F1 aficionados. The sudden improvement in his performance coincided with the introduction of Mercedes' W14 upgrades in Monaco, leading many to believe that the upgrades played a significant role in Hamilton's success.

However, his teammate, George Russell, has dismissed these claims, attributing Hamilton's success to nothing more than "pure coincidence."

Lewis Hamilton, a seven-time world champion, is showcasing his craft behind the wheel once again. Since the introduction of the W14 upgrades, he has secured two podium finishes in three races, including an impressive runner-up position at the Spanish Grand Prix.

During the pre-race press conference ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix, George Russell addressed the topic and dismissed any correlation between the upgrades and Hamilton's improved form.

Russell emphasized that he believed it was merely a coincidence. He pointed out that Hamilton himself had acknowledged the fine margins in Formula 1 and attributed their close performance to the statistical proximity of Mercedes' teammates compared to other teams on the grid.

"I think it's pure coincidence. I think it's like he says, very fine margins. I think out of all the teams on the grid we’re statistically the closest of everybody in terms of teammates," stated Russell.

It is worth noting that Mercedes' W14 upgrades have undoubtedly had a positive impact on the overall performance of the team. The upgrades were designed to enhance the car's aerodynamics, suspension, and powertrain, aiming to provide the drivers with an improved and more competitive package.

However, Russell's insistence on attributing Lewis Hamilton's improvement to coincidence suggests that the upgrades may not have directly favored his teammate.

Poll : 0 votes