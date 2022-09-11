"What’s going on with your drivers?"- When Queen Elizabeth II fumed at Red Bull boss over his team's lack of coordination

Red Bull team principal, Christian Horner, recently revealed that the late Queen Elizabeth II once questioned Horner about the infamous Multi-21 incident at the 2013 Malaysian GP.

Sebastian Vettel ignored team orders to stay behind teammate Mark Webber, who was leading the race. With 13 laps to go and Vettel on fresher tires passed Webber on the outside of turn 4 and stole the win. Webber was furious over the move and expressed it over the radio:

"Multi-21, Seb. Multi-21!"

Sebastian Vettel did not celebrate the win but the relationship between the two drivers broke down following the incident. Christian Horner later revealed that Vettel was angry at Webber for potentially sabotaging his championship at the 2012 Brazil GP 4 months prior. Horner said:

"Sebastian was fighting (Fernando) Alonso for the championship and Mark squeezed him up against the pit wall in Brazil in the championship decider. That ultimately resulted in (Vettel) getting turned around by Bruno Senna. Sebastian was hugely angry about that…"

Sebastian Vettel finished the race in P-4 and won his third world championship but did not forget the incident with Webber. When the Malaysian GP came around 4 months later, he stole the win as payback.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - MARCH 24: Sebastian Vettel of Germany and Infiniti Red Bull Racing leads from team mate Mark Webber of Australia and Infiniti Red Bull Racing during the Malaysian Formula One Grand Prix at the Sepang Circuit on March 24, 2013 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. (Photo by Paul Gilham/Getty Images)

News of the Multi-21 incident even reached the late Queen Elizabeth II. Horner was invited to lunch by the Queen and Prince Philip and during the event, the Queen asked Horner why the two Red Bull drivers do not get along.

Red Bull pays tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II

Red Bull paid their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away at the age of 96 last Thursday. The team had a special sticker of the Queen's Emblem on the car, with the caption:

"Heading out for FP2 at Monza with a special tribute to Her Majesty The Queen Elizabeth II."

Oracle Red Bull Racing @redbullracing Heading out for FP2 at Monza with a special tribute to Her Majesty The Queen Elizabeth II. Heading out for FP2 at Monza with a special tribute to Her Majesty The Queen Elizabeth II. https://t.co/2fLwTTWkcT

The Milton-Keynes outfit are hoping to continue their 4 race win-streak at the 2022 F1 Italian GP on Sunday. Max Verstappen was handed a 5 place grid penalty and starts P-7 while teammate Sergio Perez started P-13 after getting a 10 place grid penalty of his own.

