What is the final grid for 2022 F1 Italian GP?

Qualifying for the 2022 F1 Italian GP is over, but with so many grid penalties handed to drivers, it's going to take a mathematician to figure out who starts where. Worry not, our fellow fans, as we will make this job easier for you as we present what will be the final grid for the 2022 F1 Italian GP after all the penalties are applied.

#1 Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

Polesitter Charles Leclerc does not have any penalties to serve and will start the race from the front.

#2 George Russell (Mercedes)

It's almost a surprise that we have to go back to P6 to pick up the second driver on the front row. Russell will start the race on the front row for the second time this season

#3 Lando Norris (McLaren)

Lando Norris did a brilliant job once again. He gets bumped up from P7 to the front row.

#4 Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

This is where things start to get interesting as Max Verstappen is still in the top 5 for Sunday's race. The Red Bull driver would be the one to watch for sure.

#5 Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren)

Ricciardo did a brilliant job in qualifying and will be starting the race in P5.

#6 Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri)

A very strong starting position for Pierre Gasly on this one. He will be looking to score some good points tomorrow.

#7 Fernando Alonso (Alpine F1)

The Spaniard might be a bit disappointed with how the qualifying went, a P7 starting grid could have been much better.

#8 Nyck De Vries (Williams F1)

First race in F1, in a Williams, and starting the race in P8. De Vries will be enjoying himself tomorrow.

#9 Guanyu Zhou (Alfa Romeo)

An impressive showing by the Chinese driver to find himself starting the race inside the top 10.

#10 Sergio Perez (Red Bull)

Perez has looked much better this weekend. The straight-line speed might be a concern but expect him to rise through the ranks during the race.

#11 Nicholas Latifi (Williams F1)

Another poor showing by the Canadian. He would, however, be looking to salvage something from a P11 start.

#12 Esteban Ocon (Alpine F1)

The French driver would be angry at himself. Getting knocked out in Q2 is just not on. He starts the race in P12 and it will be interesting to see how much progress he can make in the race.

#13 Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin)

Vettel will start the race in P13. Aston Martin might struggle on a single lap, but the race pace should give the team the confidence to do well.

#14 Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)

Stroll will be hoping for a clean start and maybe nick a point or two in the race after starting in P15.

#15 Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo)

Bottas picks up another engine penalty. A P15 start is not too bad considering the car appears to have decent competitive strength at Monza.

#16 Kevin Magnussen (Haas F1)

Magnussen will be hoping to make a few moves early in the race as the Haas does not appear to have the speed to compete in the midfield this weekend.

#17 Mick Schumacher (Haas F1)

Mick Schumacher's penalty-hit race weekend means he would start the race in P17.

#18 Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)

Carlos Sainz's back-of-the-grid penalty means that the Ferrari driver will be hoping to make his way through the field from P18.

#19 Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team @MercedesAMGF1 Lewis and George finish qualifying in P5 and P6. Let's see what we can do tomorrow. Lewis and George finish qualifying in P5 and P6. Let's see what we can do tomorrow. 👊 https://t.co/C0JfVDbRBT

Lewis Hamilton will be right behind Carlos Sainz and is surely one of the drivers to keep an eye on in the race.

#20 Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri)

Yuki Tsunoda's reprimand-induced grid penalty will see him start the race at the back of the grid.

What's your favorite race of the 2022 season so far? Tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anurag C