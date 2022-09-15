Red Bull boss wishes to inflict F1 domination 'pain' over Mercedes boss Toto Wolff over next 8 years

Red Bull boss Christian Horner said that he wishes to inflict the same eight years of pain Red Bull had to go through during Mercedes' domination. The tables have turned this season, with Red Bull being the team to beat, and every other team lagging behind in their wake.

When asked if he would call the current winning spell of Max Verstappen as domination by his team, the Red Bull boss replied in the negative He did, however, say that he wishes to inflict the eight years of pain on Mercedes that Red Bull went through while the former was dominating the sport.

Horner did add that something like that is unlikely now, as both Ferrari and Mercedes are very competitive too. He said"

“I can only wish to inflict that amount of pain on Toto (Wolff) over the next eight years. It (Red Bull domination) is very unlikely. We’ve just had a wonderful year, and the team are performing at a very high level right now. But Ferrari are fast, and Mercedes are getting back on their feet.”

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has more ambitious targets in mind. He recently said that he wants Verstappen to beat the all-time record of most race wins (13( in a season. The Dutchman has won 11 times this season, including the last five.

“Max is now at 11 (victories), and there are still six races to go. Thirteen is the record, and it would be nice if we could raise that to 14. We’ve achieved first and second place in the World Championship (standings) for the first time. We haven’t managed (to win that one) yet!”

Even Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton recently claimed that for anyone to beat Red Bull, there needs to be some luck involved. He said

"We have to be realistic; that Red Bull is almost unbeatable. It's going to take some real doing to beat that car. Performance-wise, we have not caught them, and we don't have upgrades coming to enable us to overtake them. So it's going to take some fortune going our way to win. It's not impossible because we could have beaten them in Budapest. But Max is generally chilled at the front, so you can never tell their true pace."

Red Bull look good for the driver and constructor titles this season.

Red Bull looking forward to Singapore

Looking back at the race at Monza last weekend, Christian Horner was pleased with the performance. The Red Bull boss is now looking forward to the next race at Singapore, which is returning after three years. He said:

"Max was yet again so impressive, even if they had the fastest car, I'm not sure if anyone could stop Max today. The whole team has been performing at such a high level all season, and our performance all weekend has been brilliant. We know we compromised quality slightly yesterday, but it paid off. More challenges lie ahead with Singapore and beyond, so we look forward to that."

It will be interesting to see how the car perform and whether Verstappen could challenge for his sixth straight win.

