Red Bull calls F1 constructors' championship win a "long shot"

Heading towards the 22nd, and final, race of the 2021 F1 season in Abu Dhabi with a 28-point difference to Mercedes, Christian Horner of Red Bull seemed doubtful about their chances of beating the British team, calling the win at the constructors' championship a "long shot."

Here's what Horner had to say regarding the team's chances in the constructors' championship:

"Constructors' [win] is a long shot. You know, I think the DNF with Sergio last week was, you know, brutal for the championship. Something would have to go significantly for Mercedes not to pick up the championship, but you know it's the last race, there's so much at stake and anything... anything could happen."

This is the first time since 2013 that Red Bull has come this close to having their driver possibly take the world championship. Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton have had intense battles throughout the season and are currently going into the finale on equal terms.

However, inconsistent performances from Red Bull's Sergio Perez with only a single race win this season mean the team is lagging to a large extent in the constructors' standings when compared to Mercedes. Valtteri Bottas, on the other hand, has demonstrated extreme consistency on his part barring a couple of instances of poor fortune.

"You can never give up" - Red Bull team boss on the finale in Abu Dhabi

While Red Bull are unsure of their odds when it comes to winning the constructors' championship, not all hope is lost. They are certainly set to give it their all and are unlikely to back down, especially with a single race to go.

Horner added:

"You can never give up. We learned that back in 2010 when we came here fighting for our first world championship."

"If you never give up, you keep pushing, you know... anything can happen."

With intense battles for the constructor's championship between Mercedes and Red Bull for first, McLaren and Ferrari for third, and Alpine and Alpha Tauri for 5th, the final race in Abu Dhabi is definitely one to look out for.

Edited by Anurag C