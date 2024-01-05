Red Bull chief advisor signs three-year extension with team: Reports 

A recent report by PlanetF1 suggests that Red Bull senior advisor Helmut Marko has signed a new multi-year contract with the reigning world champions. Prior to this, the 80-year-old's partnership with the team was about to end after the 2024 F1 season.

PlanetF1 claims to have received information about Marko's new contract through a close source that is related to the situation. Further details reveal that it is a three-year extension, locking the Austrian with Red Bull till 2027.

A few months ago, Helmut Marko spoke with Austrian media outlet oe24, saying that the decision about his future is yet to be made and that his current contract ends in 2024.

“There are different trends and variants. The decisions are still open – including what I will do next. My current contract runs until the end of 2024.”

There were several rumors about the tension between Marko and team principal Christian Horner, which were soon cleared up by both individuals. Despite the report suggesting a contract extension, there is no official announcement from the team or from Helmut Marko as of yet.

Helmut Marko confirms that Red Bull does not have a 'Plan B' for 2026 F1 power unit

Since Red Bull will be manufacturing their own power units in 2026, there are questions as to how successful it will be. In the past, several teams have tried to develop a power unit of their own and have failed miserably.

When Helmut Marko was questioned about the current status of the power unit in a conversation with OE24, he said:

"Even though we are still a long way from being able to compete competitively, everything is going according to plan and the performance curve is right."

However, when he was asked about having an alternative to their new power unit, Marko explained:

"No, it has to work. From 2026 we will drive with our own engine. Until then, we want the best possible performance potential from Honda, which has worked well so far. Honda was my deal, so I will continue to look after it."

At the start of 2023, the Austrian-British outfit announced a new partnership with Ford from 2026. The American giants once again enter the sport and will support Red Bull in making power units.