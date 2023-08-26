Red Bull chief's comments cast a shadow on Sergio Perez's future with the team

Red Bull chief advisor Helmut Marko's recent comments about Sergio Perez and the Mexican's future with the team are just what the driver didn't need. The Austrian has admitted nobody's future is 100 percent certain for 2024 and that Perez will need to perform to keep his seat.

Perez has had a below-par season in that Red Bull compared to teammate Max Verstappen. After winning two of the first four races, the Mexican's season has nosedived. After a run of races where he struggled to even make it to Q3, Perez finds himself 125 points behind his teammate in the championship standings.

The situation has not gone unnoticed at Red Bull as Helmut Marko told Kleine Zeitung that performance is going to be the key metric to decide Sergio Perez's future.

“Nothing is 100 percent certain in Formula 1, it just doesn’t exist. There are always performance-related situations somewhere that need to be discussed. We’ll take a look and discuss how to proceed in Zandvoort, then we’ll know more,” Marko said.

Talking to Sky about the same situation, Marko emphasized that the goal was to go ahead with Perez in 2024 but he had to deliver results to keep that seat.

"Of course, the goal is to go into the next season with Checo, but he has to deliver for that. With Liam Lawson and Ricciardo there are alternatives, you always have to have a plan B," Marko added.

The 'Plan-B' for Sergio Perez impresses Helmut Marko

Daniel Ricciardo is one guy that Helmut Marko has kept an eye on as the 'plan B' for Sergio Perez if his performances are not up to the mark. Talking about his recent encounter with the Australian, Marko was quite impressed with the way Ricciardo has been a breath of fresh air at AlphaTauri.

"We saw each other, that's clear when he comes to Graz. He has a very positive personality, a successful career and incredible experience. His momentum and vigor caused a real jolt at AlphaTauri. It was a real boost of motivation," Marko explaimed/

Unfortunately for Ricciardo and Red Bull as well, the Australian will be out for a few weeks and will miss a few race weekends as well. This does give the opportunity to Liam Lawson and he will be hoping to make the most of it.

For Perez, however, the clock is ticking as he tries to make the most of the car under him by the end of the season.