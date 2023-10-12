Red Bull chief's latest dig at Lewis Hamilton: "Now he’s starting to admit mistakes"

Red Bull chief Helmut Marko passed off a recent comment where he suggested that Lewis Hamilton has now started admitting to mistakes. Lewis had a disappointing race in Qatar where he crashed out on the very first lap.

The incident was a result of Hamilton starting the race on soft tires and crashing with his teammate while trying to make a move on the first turn. As soon as the 38-year-old Mercedes driver saw the replay, he owned up to the crash and apologized to George Russell for what happened.

This has also brought up suggestions with many questioning the repeated incidents that Lewis has been a part of. Earlier in the year, Lewis had a couple of incidents at Spa and Monza for which he's been penalized as well.

Lewis Hamilton was penalized for contact with Sergio Perez in Spa while he also ended up having contact with Oscar Piastri in Monza. Marko was recently questioned about these repeated incidents by Lewis by OE24.

The Red Bull chief advisor corrected the interviewer by stating that Hamilton had now started admitting to mistakes alluding to the intense championship battle in 2021 involving Max Verstappen. He said:

“May I correct that, please: Now he’s [Lewis Hamilton] starting to admit mistakes.”

Marko was also questioned about the heat exhaustion that a lot of drivers suffered during the race but Verstappen did not seem as affected. The Austrian put that down to the fact that the Red Bull driver was leading the race and probably didn't have to exert himself as much as the others. He added:

“...He ]Max] also had the advantage that after the pit stops he could drive three or four laps at a leisurely pace until he had the tyres up to temperature. The others probably always had to drive at full speed.”

Lewis Hamilton owns up to his mistake at the 2023 F1 Qatar GP

Lewis Hamilton owned up to his mistake at the 2023 F1 Qatar GP race start after the race. The driver apologized to George Russell and Mercedes for a failed opportunity as the team had a strong car for the weekend. He said (h/t F1.com):

"I didn't really understand what happened. I felt the tap from behind, but I don't think George had anywhere to go. It was a really unfortunate situation and I feel really sorry for the entire team.

"Massive apologies to everyone back at Brackley and Brixworth, and I take full responsibility. Everybody is working incredibly hard so it's massively gutting to have a result like this."

The driver will be hoping for a strong return to form at the next race in Austin, a track he has been remarkably brilliant at throughout his career.