Red Bull chief’s ultimate target for Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez will have F1 rivals worried for rest of the season

Midway through the 2023 F1 season, Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez have continued Red Bull's dominance over the sport, with either one winning every race so far.

Red Bull have established themselves as the clear title favorites and it appears half their job is already done. Chief Helmut Marko is now focused on achieving the ultimate goal of winning every single race in the 2023 F1 season. The team has already won 12 races, with 10 left for the taking in the second half of the season.

"Now there is room to win every one, and if we've already made twelve, that's the goal now." he was quoted saying by ORF media.

Heading into the summer break, the Red Bull drivers have swept the first half of the season. They have also shared three sprint race victories leaving nothing on the table for the rest of the front runners.

Speaking of frontrunners, there is no real threat to Red Bull as they are in a league of their own. There is a huge gap between the team and a group of four teams fighting to be the second best.

Helmut Marko had outlined the aforementioned goal after winning the first few races. Meanwhile, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff had predicted a Red Bull rampage after the first round of the season in Bahrain.

"After the first Grand Prix, I also believe that they will win every race this year," Wolff said to ORF after the season opener.

No other F1 team has come close to winning every race in a season except for McLaren in 1988, falling short of one race win. Red Bull recently eclipsed the British team's record for most consecutive race wins which they have extended to 13.

With Red Bull and Max Verstappen making a habit of rewriting the history books, there's plenty more to be achieved in the rest of the season. Returning back from the summer break, the Milton-Keynes outfit will resume its campaign at Zandvoort and will march on to achieve the impossible.

Marko names two drivers who could beat Max Verstappen

The reigning F1 world champion is on a surreal run of form, winning eight races in a row, one short of Sebastian Vettel's record nine wins in 2013. Helmut Marko has named Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton as the only two drivers who could give Max Verstappen a run for his money.

Marko also added that Alonso and Hamilton couldn't do so in the same car as Verstappen.

"I would say maybe Alonso or Hamilton, but even with the same car, it would be difficult," he said to DAZN.

Fernando Alonso, Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton (L-R)

Hamilton and Verstappen had a titanic battle in 2021, the result of which is still disputed today. Alonso hasn't shared a title battle with the Red Bull driver so far.