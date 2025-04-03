Red Bull chief shares a disturbing update about the team's correlation issues

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko revealed that they were unaware of the real cause behind the correlation issues that have plagued them over the past year. The Austrian team started the 2024 season from where they left off at the end of the 2023 season, as they won seven of the first ten races with Max Verstappen.

However, the Milton Keynes outfit found themselves battling car balance issues that brought them into the clutches of their rivals. During the European leg of the year, the former world champions were unable to resolve their car troubles despite bringing upgrades in Hungary and later in Austin.

The team won two more races in Brazil and Qatar before the end of the season, but slipped to P3 in the Constructors' Championship. In 2025, Red Bull has been plagued with similar issues as last year and has not been able to find a solution to correlation issues.

Helmut Marko told Kleine Zeitung that the correlation issues might be related to its 1940 relic wind tunnel, but he was not entirely sure of the "error":

"Our existing wind tunnel is a relic from the 1940s and was built by the military. Although it has been adapted several times, it still has the disadvantage of being very long and having exposed concrete pipes. When it's cool or hot outside, it's difficult for us to achieve the necessary temperatures.

"The new wind tunnel is under construction and is scheduled for completion in 2026. The aforementioned discrepancy was sometimes very confusing last year, so we've been working on it. However, we don't know exactly where the translation error lies."

Red Bull has often looked over its car troubles in the past year and prioritized other issues, such as making driver changes to get maximum results.

Max Verstappen gives his honest opinion on Red Bull's main issue in 2025

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen stated that he believed that the Austrian team's main issue in the 2025 season was the lack of balance in the RB21 and not the second driver.

As per Autosport, the reigning four-time world champion reflected:

"I think our main issue is that our car is not where we want it to be. Because as soon as the car is more competitive and more drivable in general, then I think even in the second car it will come to you anyway a bit more naturally."

He further compared Liam Lawson's situation with other rookies:

"I think for rookies the beginning of the season is very tough, because most of these tracks they haven't really driven on, or they merely have a sprint weekend."

Red Bull are currently P3 in the Constructors' Championships behind McLaren and Mercedes with 36 points, all of them courtesy of Max Verstappen in the first two race weekends.

