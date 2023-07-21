Red Bull close to overtaking McLaren's 35-year-old win streak in F1

It is safe to say that Red Bull and Max Verstappen are dominating F1 in 2023. As of now, the Austrian-British team has won every single race this year, most of which reigning world champion Max Verstappen has brought home.

They are comfortably leading in both championships by such a large margin that even the rival teams have given up on this year's title and are focusing on next year.

While the current reigning world champions are gradually breaking several records with this dominance, if they manage to win the upcoming 2023 F1 Hungarian GP, they will hit a mark that has not been broken for more than 35 years. This is the feat for consecutive wins for a team. Back in 1988, McLaren was so dominant in Formula 1 that they won 11 consecutive Grand Prix in a season.

By the looks of things, it is safe to say that this feat will soon be overtaken by Red Bull at the Hungaroring.

Mark Hughes @SportmphMark If Red Bull win this weekend, they beat McLaren's 11 consecutive grand prix victories (1988). If they can then keep winning until Monza they will surpass the all-time record (Ferrari 1952-53) of 14.

However, that is not the all-time record, which is held by Ferrari, the most successful team in the sport. The Prancing Horse holds the record for the most consecutive Grand Prix victories (14), which they achieved in the 1952–53 seasons.

Though Red Bull has a massive speed advantage over other teams, their rivals are gradually closing the gap. Though the reigning world champions would most likely break the 35-year-old McLaren win streak, breaking Ferrari's record could be slightly more difficult.

Christian Horner knows Daniel Ricciardo will be eyeing on the Red Bull seat for the future

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner was delighted to see Daniel Ricciardo return to the F1 grid with AlphaTauri. He is also well aware that the Honey Badger will be trying everything to get a seat in the Austrian-British team in the future. Speaking about Daniel Ricciardo on the F1 Nation podcast, Horner said:

"We've loaned him to AlphaTauri till the end of the year. Obviously our drivers are going to be Max and Checo again next year but it's always good to have talent in reserve and I think Daniel is viewing AlphaTauri - he firmly wants to be pitching for that 2025 Red Bull seat."

He added:

"That's his goal and objective. By going to AlphaTauri, I think he sees that as his best route of stating his case for 2025."

As of now, the team will be fully supporting Sergio Perez and helping him get back up. However, after his contract ends in 2025, there is a small chance that Ricciardo could make a return to his former team.