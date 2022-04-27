"There is still some time" - Red Bull to decide Max Verstappen's 2023 teammate by the summer break

Red Bull special advisor Helmut Marko has revealed that the team will decide Max Verstappen’s teammate for the 2023 by the summer of the current season.

Marko says performance will be key in their decision, with both Sergio Perez and Pierre Gasly currently in the running.

Speaking to Viaplay following the Imola GP, the Austrian said:

"By the summer break, we will make the choice who will be Verstappen's teammate next year. Pierre is under contract with us until the end of 2023, so there is still some time. As always with Red Bull, it's about their performance."

Sergio Perez’s current contract with the team expires at the end of this season, but the Mexican has previously said that he expects contract negotiations to go smoothly.

After his debut for the team at the start of last season, Perez has established himself as a fierce and consistent driver who can be relied upon when needed.

Meanwhile, Red Bull junior Pierre Gasly, who is currently driving for sister team Alpha Tauri, is also at a prime spot for a promotion to the senior team.

Gasly previously drove for Red Bull Racing in the early part of 2019 but was later demoted due to poor performance. However, the Frenchman has recovered from his struggles to emerge as one of the most consistent performers in the midfield.

Apart from the obvious choices, Milton Keynes can also call up the services of Alex Albon from Williams and their second Alpha Tauri driver Yuki Tsunoda if needed.

Spoilt for choice, the team will likely leave the decision to pick the most optimum candidate until late in the season.

Sergio Perez integrated “better and better” with Red Bull: Marko

Helmut Marko believes Sergio Perez has been integrating “better and better” with the team over the last few months following his initial struggles.

When asked by Sport1 whether they were the leading force in F1 after their dominance at Imola, he said:

"I wouldn't go so far as to say that we are a force. But, last year, we had the fastest man in Max, now Perez is also integrating better and better into the team and understands the car better.

"Then a 1-2 [finish] is the logical consequence at some point."

Sergio Perez has been much closer and oftentimes ahead of teammate Max Verstappen so far this season, compared to his relative struggles the previous year.

With both drivers performing at their optimum, Red Bull can take full advantage of both cars during races.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh