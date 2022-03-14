Sergio Perez feels Red Bull-Max Verstappen deal means 'stability' for him

Sergio Perez recently claimed that team-mate Max Verstappen's five-year contract extension with Red Bull gives him hope for some level of stability with the team. Max Verstappen's new contract with Red Bull is reportedly worth approximately €40 million annually, putting him at par with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.

As reported by GPFans, Perez was asked about where he stands now that the reigning world champion is locked with the team until the end of 2028. The Mexican replied:

“I think when the time comes, certainly, as a driver you are looking to have some stability with your team which is also good for the team to have some continuity. So going forwards I am looking for a bit longer stay.”

Sergio Perez will now be entering his second season with the Milton Keynes-based team. He will certainly have to push hard to keep his place in the team and contribute significantly from the constructors' championship point of view.

The 32-year-old took one Grand Prix win in 2021 and will be aiming for more this year now that the car is slightly suited to him. Additionally, Perez's contract with the team is set to expire at the end of the 2022 season, making it more important than ever before for him to step up his game.

Max Verstappen's team-mate expects to figure out the 2022 car well enough by race 10

The new era of F1 brings cars that are very different to operate than ever before. The pre-season tests, which were topped by Max Verstappen, saw several drivers struggle to get a hang of their car given the weight of the same.

Sergio Perez expects all teams to take a while to figure out the cars well enough:

“Definitely the weakness comes in the low speed and medium speed. High speed seems to be fairly good compared to last year. I think as we go through the season, by race 10 or so we will all figure out how to best operate these cars, how to bring the balance a lot closer and you will see less of an issue.”

While he claims it'll get better in the future to adapt to, Checo added, saying:

“But at the moment, the cars are so heavy that you really feel it going into the low speed.”

Meanwhile, the 2022 season is set to get underway this weekend at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

