Red Bull discloses 'room for improvement' in 2023 F1 season

Amid their success this past season, Red Bull revealed that there is room for improvement in the upcoming 2023 season. Team advisor Helmut Marko stated that their season wasn't completely perfect as he pointed out a few issues that they had. He stated that the team wants their dominance to be retained similar to the 2022 season. He told Sports Bil:

"We want to be similarly dominant in 2023. Even if this is very difficult, there is always room for improvement."

Red Bull had an extremely successful and dominant season after a long time in Formula 1. Initially, they were a little slower than Ferrari, which had the fastest car, but quickly caught up with them.

Although Ferrari struggled a little with their race pace, the Bull's improvements could be seen with every race. They were able to win both the driver's and constructor's championships one after another (at the Japanese and the United States GPs).

Their success this season was so dominating that their failures at the start of the season were overshadowed. Over the course of the first three races, the team had three retirements due to engine failures: two for Max Verstappen and one for Sergio Perez. Many thought the team wouldn't be able to compete with Ferrari, but were able to assert dominance later in the season.

Helmut Marko believes reliability is an area of improvement for Red Bull

It is obvious that the only issue that Red Bull had (though for a very short period of time) was reliability. Marko believes that this is one of the places where the team can work to improve in the upcoming season. He also talked about the mistakes in Brazil due to which they could not secure victory. He blamed the car set-up for the same, saying:

"We have room for improvement in reliability. In the first three races, we retired three times due to a technical defect. And in Brazil, the set-up was not right. We had an exceptional season, but not everything was perfect."

Marko believes that they need to be 'perfect' to beat Mercedes and Ferrari since he is expecting Mercedes to be much stronger next year. And so, according to him, they have to make their car near-to-perfect to have another season of dominance next year.

