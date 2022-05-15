"That doesn't just affect us" - Red Bull dismisses claims of using up most of its budget for 2022 F1 season

Red Bull has dismissed claims of already using up most of its budget for the 2022 season. The team's senior advisor and talent scout Helmut Marko refuted Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto's assertions about the Austrian team having brought too many upgrades in the opening phase of the new season.

Helmut Marko hit back at the Italian's statements, dismissing any such claims, and instead took a dig at Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz. The Austrian said:

“I don’t think so. We plan our updates in such a way that we always lose weight with each update, because unfortunately we still haven’t reached the minimum weight. And we won’t quite reach it with the next update either. I don’t think we are in a significantly different position to Ferrari in this regard. Especially since I wonder what effect it has on them that Carlos Sainz has already crashed the car several times. That can’t be cheap.”

The 2021 drivers' championship-winning team brought upgrades to the 2022 Imola GP and has since seemed to have gained the upper hand over Ferrari. While the Italian team has refrained from bringing in major upgrades so far this season, its principal Binotto claimed that Red Bull has most likely already hit its budget cap, leading to the incredible performances.

Red Bull's Christian Horner wants to be sure their upgrades are 'worth the money'

Team principal Christian Horner wants to be very sure that Red Bull is spending only what is necessary on its upgrade plan in 2022. The Briton claims the budget cap makes it very difficult for teams to be sure of the correct window to introduce upgrades. Upgrades brought from the factory back in Milton Keynes, however, have helped Max Verstappen reduce the early deficit between his team and Ferrari after an unreliable start to the season.

In an interview with motorsport.com, the 48-year-old said:

“You have to be very careful about where you put the upgrades in. That’s because of the budget cap. So we have to be sure the things we take with us are really worth the money. The budget cap makes it very difficult to continuously introduce upgrades. That means you have to choose strategically where you can and do upgrades. Inflation only makes that more true.”

Meanwhile, TV pundit and commentator Martin Brundle has warned Ferrari that Red Bull will run away with the championship if the Italian team loses the development war. The Briton wrote in his column for Sky Sports following Max Verstappen's dominant performance in Miami, stating:

“Once again, Charles Leclerc and his Ferrari were the fastest combo on the track to secure pole position, but also once again, Ferrari had no answer to Red Bull’s prodigious straight-line speed, with or without the DRS rear wing open. Unless they fix that with less high-speed drag then these will be Red Bull’s World Championships.”

Things, however, are looking up for fans of the Prancing Horse as it is expected to bring significant upgrades to the 2022 Spanish GP. Only time will tell if Ferrari can keep up with its British rivals both on and off the track.

Edited by Anurag C