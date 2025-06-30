Red Bull driver emerges as surprise contender for 2026 Cadillac seat: Reports

Cadillac is reportedly eyeing a move for Red Bull's Yuki Tsunoda as the team looks to finalize its driver line-up for the 2026 F1 season. The American team will enter the sport next year, and has already started making moves to secure its drivers for the upcoming years.

According to a report by Racingnews365, Cadillac has shown interest in Tsunoda. This has come days after reports linking the team with a move for former Red Bull man Sergio Perez surfaced. However, this isn't the first time the Japanese driver has garnered interest from rival teams, as Haas and Audi (Sauber) have also previously shown interest in him.

In the end, Yuki Tsunoda was promoted to Red Bull this year after Liam Lawson underperformed. But his future remains uncertain as his contract runs out at the end of this season. On top of this, there has been no news of a possible extension, and paddock chatters do not rule out a possible allegiance for him with Honda.

Tsunoda, being a Japanese driver, had all the support from Honda from his early racing days. However, after Honda decided to part ways with Red Bull and join Aston Martin in 2026, it made things a bit difficult for Christian Horner's team as Tsunoda might opt to move away from the Austrian brigade.

Once Fernando Alonso retires, his seat could be a possible destination for Yuki Tsunoda, thanks to his association with Honda. On the other hand, Horner's team has other young talents, with Arvid Lindblad, Liam Lawson, and Isack Hadjar among the drivers waiting in the wings.

F1 expert wants Yuki Tsunoda's longevity at Red Bull

Renowned F1 expert and commentator Ted Kravitz spoke in support of Yuki Tsunoda and stated that the team needs to rectify its car, as dropping drivers will not work. Speaking about this, here's what Kravitz said on Ted's Notebook (via Sky Sports):

Yuki Tsunoda driving the RB21 - Source: Getty

"So, what you’re saying on the Red Bull Racing thing is, with Liam Lawson going really well in P6, Isack Hadjar just dropping out of the points in P11, Yuki was fine in the RB."

“So, it’s not the drivers, is it? It’s the car. It’s not the drivers, so it doesn’t make sense to replace Yuki because it’s not the drivers; it’s the car. You’ve got to fix [this], you’ve got to make a driveable car, that’s definitive, I think you can say that now," he further added.

Ever since he arrived at Christian Horner's team from RB, Yuki Tsunoda has struggled with his performance and has managed only seven points in nine races and a Sprint. Tsunoda's struggles with the second Red Bull car aren't new, as Sergio Perez, Liam Lawson went through the same earlier.

