Red Bull driver Max Verstappen’s private jet spotted leaving Andalusia, Spain

Max Verstappen's 8X private jet was observed taking off from Andalusia in Spain earlier today. This was the first major movement noticed on the jet since it flew from Hungary earlier, after the final race of the 2025 F1 season before the summer break.Verstappen owns the Dassault Falcon 8X, which has become quite popular amongst fans after a report claimed that the Dutchman had fit one of his racing simulators within the jet itself. Since then, many have taken up tracking the jet as it moves around the world. It can usually be seen taking off and landing in countries hosting a Formula 1 Grand Prix.Most recently, however, it was noticed taking off from Andalusia, a region in southern Spain. While there does not seem to be a clear indication of his activities, it is quite possible that he was spending his season break vacation over there.Max Verstappen's jet has a special livery that gives it a personal touch. It has been painted with grey colors on the base with orange accents, giving it a bright overall look. It also has Verstappen's iconic lion emblem on the rudder, which makes it a unique and stylish jet.Max Verstappen estimates how the 2026 season could be for Red BullMax Verstappen pushes his RB21 at Hungary, 2025 (Getty Images)After winning four consecutive World Championships between 2021 and 2024, Max Verstappen began struggling with the Red Bull as the RB21 witnessed a steep drop in performance against its competitors.Versatppen was a contender for the World Championship earlier in the season as he clinched two victories in Japan and Italy. However, the McLarens have been dominating at the front of the pack with Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris establishing a strong lead in the championship standings.With the regulations changing in the next F1 season, however, things could change for both Red Bull and Verstappen. Drawing a comparison from the current circumstances, however, the 4x World Champion mentioned that the team might find it difficult competing with McLaren.&quot;No one really knows for next year where they will be at,&quot; Verstappen said. &quot;And for us this year, realistically it's going to be very difficult to fight McLaren. I think it's already difficult enough to fight with Ferrari and Mercedes.&quot;However, he still feels that the team can introduce some changes and work on the RB21 to possibly introduce some stability in the remaining races this year.&quot;But I think there's still a lot of opportunity to learn more about the car and the behaviour of the car. Of course, I know that the cars will be different next year, but there are still things that you can take out of this year on the engineering side of things and also implement for next year.&quot;Verstappen stands in third place in the Drivers' Championship currently, but the point deficit to Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri is seemingly difficult to cover in the remaining season. Norris is 88 points ahead of Verstappen, and Piastri has a nine-point lead over Norris.