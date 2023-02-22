Red Bull team principal Christian Horner was delighted to partner up with Heineken in a double deal with the team ahead of their campaign and new projects.

Popular Dutch brand Heineken recently made a double deal with Red Bull and Max Verstappen which saw the Dutchman being announced as their global ambassador for the Player 0.0 project.

The project is apparently the development of a racing video game that is also supported by the brand's campaign on responsible alcohol consumption: "When You Drive, Never Drink." Red Bull boss Horner stated that he was excited to partner up with the brand as Sportsindustry.biz quoted him:

“Any great team needs a series of great partners to help support them on their journey, and we’re incredibly excited to add Heineken as one of our global partners with their no alcohol brand Heineken 0.0 to help take us to the next level."

He added that the brand and its campaign have now become a huge part of the Formula 1 family. According to him, it also provides 'engaging entertainment opportunities' for their fanbase:

“Heineken 0.0 has become a huge part of the F1 family across the globe, providing exciting and engaging entertainment opportunities for our global fanbase, both at track and at home. We can’t wait to work with them once again and see the exciting opportunities we can bring to our fans this season.”

Heineken feels Red Bull's Max Verstappen is the 'perfect' ambassador for the 0.0 campaign

Max Verstappen is known for his interest in simulation racing games. He has participated in many online tournaments to date and this added to the reason to choose him as Heineken's ambassador for the Player 0.0 project. Along with this, both the brand and Verstappen are Dutch, which made it perfect for the brand, as Bram Westenbrink, their Global Head, stated:

"We are incredibly excited to partner with not only the current world champion, but also the team behind him in Oracle Red Bull Racing. Max is a Dutch and global icon."

"He is the perfect ambassador for Heineken 0.0; his passion both on and off the track – in the Sim Racing community, will expand our message into the world of gaming with Player 0.0 and help in our push to encourage responsible consumption."

Max Verstappen also stated that he was excited to be a part of the project, and to contribute to the development of the video game is an amazing feeling for him since he is a 'passionate' sim racer.

