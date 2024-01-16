Red Bull F1 pit member takes a savage dig at Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz’s Ferrari

Red Bull's Calum Nicholas took a dig at rumors surrounding Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz's Ferrari on social media regarding the team's development during the winter break.

Ferrari hasn't won a single championship since the 2008 season despite being competitive on multiple occasions after that. 2022 saw an extremely competitive F1-75 which was in equal competition to Red Bull, however, the latter emerged victorious.

The Italian outfit gives enough hope to their fans which leads to rumours during the winter break. Almost every season, it is speculated that the team has found extra pace on track during the development, however, a lot of times it turns out to be false.

Calum Nicholas, who has been working with Red Bull since 2015, took a sarcastic dig about the same on social media, saying,

"Pre-season hasn’t officially begun until some random news publication claims that Ferrari have found a million horsepower over the winter 👀"

Charles Leclerc proved to be quite competitive in 2022 with the car that emerged victorious on multiple occasions. But issues like reliability, questionable strategies, and a slow developmental pace held him back.

The 2023 season marked a very poor start for the team but with much better R&D, they got back within the top. Carlos Sainz became the only non-Red Bull driver to win a race in the season.

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz could benefit in 2024 from the reported performance gain of Ferrari

The Italian team will unveil their 2024 F1 challenger on February 13, 2024. From what is known from the reports, the car will be better than the SF-23. According to earlier reports from Formu1a.uno, the car has shown a recovery of 30 points, or 9% of downforce. This has made the car over half a second faster than the SF-23.

During the Las Vegas GP, Charles Leclerc looked much more competitive with the Red Bull pace, posing a challenge to Sergio Perez and finishing P2. This showed that the car was good on straights. But with an increase in downforce, it could mean that the car would be much better at cornering as well, a crucial aspect of any F1 car.

If the reports turn out to be true, both Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz could benefit from the gain in pace and perhaps be challenging at the top of the grid.