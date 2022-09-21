"Red Bull not failing at anything"- Carlos Sainz on what makes his top rivals 'very difficult to beat' this season

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz reckons Red Bull's consistency and perfection this season have made the team a cut above the rest.

Sainz was asked what he thought of Max Verstappen's run this season. The Red Bull driver has already scored 11 wins in 16 races this season - including the last five - and is all set to win his second straight world title.

Sainz said that it's not only Verstappen but Red Bull as well that have done a tremendous job. The Ferrari driver said that Red Bull haven't faltered in any aspect this season - which has made them almost impossible to beat. Sainz said:

"Not just Verstappen, but also Red Bull. Verstappen is having a year of ten, but also Red Bull is not failing at anything. Neither in strategy nor when making important decisions. The penalties they put in the races where they know they are going to have the strongest car."

He continued:

"They are having a very complete season and that makes them very difficult to beat. Intractable and unattainable no. Every race we are going to have an opportunity, and we are going to try."

Sainz has had a decent season with Ferrari. There have been highs, as he picked up the first F1 win of his career at Silverstone. There have been lows as well, as he has found it hard to keep his teammate Charles Leclerc in check.

Ferrari has solid foundation to build on for next season - former Red Bull junior

While Ferrari have fallen short of expectations the team might have had early in the season, Sainz feels there have been a lot of positives.

The Italian team did not win a race in the last two seasons but started the 2022 campaign with a 1-2 finish. While looking at the season in isolation does not paint a nice picture, comparing the season with the last two shows a remarkable improvement for the team.

Sainz feels the same, saying that the team has laid a solid foundation for this season and needs to build on it next year. He said:

"The base is. We have a solid foundation this year with a very good car, and the team is progressing. We have to try to improve a couple of things like reliability and consistency, but we have to bear in mind that this year we have fought against a team like Red Bull that is doing things perfectly. We have to learn and be the one to do them like this next year."

It will be interesting to see what kind of improvements Ferrari make next season, as there are areas where the team needs to improve. Heading into the Singapore GP next weekend, Ferrari (406) are trying to hold off Mercedes (371) as they seek to end the season in P2. Meanwhile, Red Bull lead the way with 545 points.

