Red Bull 'fighting a very well-respected competitor' in Ferrari this F1 season as compared to 2021's Mercedes

Red Bull is battling a well-respected competitor in Ferrari this season as opposed to their 2021 tussle with Mercedes, according to Max Verstappen.

The Austrian and the Italian outfits have consistently challenged each other for top honors this season, with Christian Horner's side coming out on top so far.

Mercedes, however, has been playing catch-up ever since the opening round in Bahrain. Heading into the final race before the summer break commences, the eight-time championship winner is still far off the pace when compared to its two main rivals.

In an interview with Sky Sports ahead of the 2022 F1 Hungarian GP, Red Bull driver Max Verstappen admitted that he prefers his rivalry with Ferrari over the battle with Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton, citing a generation gap between him and the Briton. Verstappen also revealed that he is on convivial terms with Charles Leclerc and his former Toro Rosso teammate Carlos Sainz. The Dutchman said:

“First of all, Charles [Leclerc], I know very well, he’s a nice guy, we are similar age, I think we’re only three weeks apart. And I think also we are fighting a very well-respected competitor in terms of Ferrari, the way they go about, the way we are fighting. When they win a race, we can go to them and say, well done, and when we win a race, they can say well done and I really respect that.”

Verstappen also feels things between him and Ferrari team boss Mattia Binotto are amicable as well. He said:

“And also, certain people within the team, I will say even Mattia [Binotto], I have a really good relationship with him. I always have a good laugh. Even on Saturday night, we had a laugh at Paul Ricard and I think that’s great, because that’s what racing should be about. We are hard competitors on the track, and we will always try to beat each other, which I think is very normal, but outside of it, you can have a good time as well, and that’s what I really enjoy about this year.”

This is in stark contrast to Red Bull's intense rivalry with Mercedes that left a sour taste in the mouths of many on both sides throughout 2021. It, however, remains to be seen how the relationship between the two teams may change once the championship battle gets fiercer.

Red Bull and Ferrari moving ahead in 2022 F1 season with 'genuine respect,' says Christian Horner

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner is glad that his team's rivalry with Ferrari has not been marred by politics or other off-track issues following the 2022 F1 French GP.

The Briton believes there is a healthy amount of respect between Red Bull and the Scuderia this season. This has translated into some scintillating races between the two teams this season with no tensions flaring on either side, unlike last year.

Speaking in an interview with Eurosport after Max Verstappen's seventh win of the season, Horner spoke about the ongoing rivalry with Ferrari, saying:

“There’s a respect between the two teams that is extremely competitive. We’re going head-to-head at each race and there is a genuine respect between the drivers and teams which is good to see. Certainly, today it’s been a competition that’s been about what’s happening on the track. There’s not been a lot of politics and bulls**t with what’s going on off the track.”

Max Verstappen and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc have also been friendly with each other so far. The Dutchman was even heard checking on Leclerc's condition following the latter's crash at Le Castellet (Circuit Paul Ricard).

The politics that the Red Bull team principal was alluding to could pertain to the FIA's impending technical directive about porpoising, which is poised to take effect from the 2022 F1 Belgian GP weekend. It could also allude to the fierce on-track and off-track rivalry between the Austrian team and Mercedes in 2021.

