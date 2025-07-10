Red Bull gave Christian Horner no explanation for his immediate firing: Reports

By Devang Chauhan
Published Jul 10, 2025 10:32 GMT
F1 British Grand Prix 2025 Team Principals Press Conference - Source: Getty
Christian Horner during the team principals press conference ahead of the Formula 1 British Grand Prix- Source: Getty

It is being reported that Christian Horner was not given any explanation by Red Bull over his sudden axing from his duties. The Brit was relieved of his duties as team principal and CEO of the Austrian team amidst reports of internal turmoil between him and the Max Verstappen camp.

The 51-year-old had been part of the Milton Keynes-based outfit since 2005 and was their only team principal since the inception of the team. Under his leadership, the iconic F1 team became one of the most successful outfits in history as they won eight drivers' and six Constructors' championships and gave chances to drivers like Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen, who became multiple world champions in Red Bull cars.

After the 2025 British Grand Prix last weekend, Red Bull GmbH announced Christian Horner's departure from the Austrian team, with Racing Bulls team principal Laurent Mekies taking over the former's duties.

However, as per The Race, Horner was not given an explanation by Red Bull GmbH for his sudden exit in the middle of the 2025 season. Many had suspected that the Brit was under pressure due to the former world champion's drop in form over the last 12 months.

But no official reason has been given by the energy drink manufacturer to the public regarding Christian Horner's sacking.

Christian Horner breaks his silence over his sacking from Red Bull

Former Red Bull team principal and CEO Christian Horner stated that he was privileged to have led the Austrian team for over 20 years.

In an Instagram post, the former team principal wrote in his farewell message:

“Every one of you, the amazing people at the factory, have been the heart and soul of everything that we have achieved. It’s been a privilege being part of and leading this epic team and I am so proud of our collective accomplishments and you all. Thanks to the amazing partners and fans who enabled us to go racing. Your support has helped grow the team from its humble beginnings to an F1 powerhouse that laid claim to six Constructors’ Championships and eight Drivers’ Championships."
“The rivalries have been fierce, but the mutual drive to innovate and raise the bar is what has made this journey so special. It’s been an honour to be part of this incredible era of motorsport. I leave with immense pride in what we’ve achieved and also with what’s in the pipeline for 2026 – and huge respect for everyone who’s made F1 the pinnacle it is today.”
Prior to his exit, Christian Horner was rumored to be in contention for a job at Ferrari and Alpine, as the two teams have reportedly made contact as recently as this year.

