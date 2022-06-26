Red Bull 'hoping for a little bit of a better end result' at 2022 F1 British GP than last year

Red Bull CEO Christian Horner wishes for a better result at Silverstone, which hosts the 2022 F1 British GP next week. The Milton Keynes team boss believes Mercedes will be competitive at the circuit while Ferrari could be strong at the high downforce ones.

Speaking on the F1 Nation podcast, the Briton said:

“It’s always a thrill to race at Silverstone. It’s our local race, we’re only 15 minutes up the road. I’m sure there’s going to be huge support for Lewis [Hamilton] and George [Russell] and Lando [Norris]. But, you know, we’re going there leading both championships, as we did last year, but just hoping for a little bit of a better end result than what we got.”

The Silverstone circuit is a special race for the Red Bull F1 team as their headquarters in Milton Keynes are close to the circuit. Horner is hoping for a better result at Silverstone than they had last year when Hamilton shunted Max Verstappen into the barriers, causing him to retire.

Outlining his expectations from the British race weekend, Horner said:

“Mercedes’ pace in the race today was, you know, they were competitive. Smooth circuit [at Silverstone], they could be a factor. We know the Ferrari’s good in the high-speed stuff, we saw that in Barcelona, so you’d think it would swing perhaps back towards Ferrari’s domain. We knew Azerbaijan and this race were tracks that might favour us. And we’ve nailed those two results, which I’m really delighted with.”

Red Bull believes cars will be more equal by next year

Christian Horner feels the new generation of F1 cars will converge by next year, bringing more parity to the playing field. The Red Bull team principal feels there has been a bit of an overreaction to the bouncing and porpoising on the last two race weekends, which were bumpy and fast circuits. While the Briton believes there was a bit of lobbying in the background in Canada to push for more change to resolve bouncing, he feels race day was not too bad.

Speaking about the porpoising and bouncing issues on the new generation of F1 cars, Horner said:

“Cars will converge over the course of this year, and certainly into next year. We’ve just come through probably the two worst events for it – bumpy, fast, long-straighted circuits. And I just don’t think there should be an overreaction. I mean, there’s a bit of lobbying going on in the background as we all well know but, you know, on today’s example, there didn’t look any issues.”

Although the FIA introduced a technical directive to resolve the porpoising issue, Mercedes feel more needs to be done. Behind the scenes, there has been talk of active suspensions or pushing for a mid-season rule change if possible to resolve the issue. The drawback of the mid-season rule change, however, is that it could affect the championship. Consequently, Red Bull, along with Ferrari and other teams, have been protesting it.

