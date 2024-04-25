Red Bull issues official stance on rumors suggesting Adrian Newey’s departure

Red Bull F1 team have quashed rumors about Adrian Newey leaving the team, in response to reports by Auto Motor und Sport.

A spokesperson from the team said that it's highly unlikely that their aerodynamic wizard is contracted with the team at least until the end of 2025.

German publication AMuS reported that Newey was set to resign from Red Bull and potentially join Aston Martin. The reasons given were that the British engineering genius was unhappy with the internal power struggles within the team.

He was speculated to be working on Red Bull’s ambitious hyper car project, the RB17. According to speculation, the 65-year-old is being poached by Ferrari or Aston Martin. He was recently seen at Suzuka when the team upgraded the RB20 with various elements.

The 56-year-old has been responsible for Red Bull Racing’s superior aerodynamic department since he joined the team in 2006.

Reports suggest that the Briton was unhappy being deported to the hyper car project. In response to the rumors and reports to Sportskeeda, a spokesperson from the Milton Keynes team was quick to quash the idea of Newey leaving, saying that he's contracted to the until the end of 2025.

Reports from the German publication suggested that the he had informed the team about his resignation and the terms of his gardening leave were in discussion.

Speaking to Sportskeeda in response to the reports and speculation, the Red Bull spokesperson said:

“Adrian is contracted until at least the end of 2025, and we are unaware of him joining any other team.”

Red Bull Racing team boss addresses concerns about shuffled personnel within technical department

Red Bull Racing team principal spoke to the media, including Sportskeeda, in China, addressing speculation about personnel being shuffled within their team.

He claimed that they had developed a great team over the years and that their technical department constantly evolved and moved around within the company.

For instance, Daniel Ricciardo’s former engineer Simon Rennie now overlooks the simulator work and is responsible for rebuilding the Australian’s confidence.

Horner reckoned a lot of their engineering and technical departments have always rotated the personnel. He insisted that there's stability within the team.

The Red Bull Racing CEO said:

“We’ve always had evolution in our team, nothing stays still forever. But we’ve had tremendous continuity, Paul Monoghan collected the trophy. He’s been with us for what, 19 years. You know, we've always enjoyed great stability, but at the same time, we've continued to deliver and developed great talent within the team."

"So, you know, if you think of engineers like Rob, who work with all those championships with Sebastian, he still works for the team. He's on a different project, but he's still within the company. Simon Rennie, still works for the team. There's many, many engineers and designers that we've always had tremendous stability within the team.”

Meanwhile, Adrian Newey has been reported to be spotted at Italian airports various times, according to German publication AMuS.

According to speculation, the British aerodynamic genius has received offers from Aston Martin, Ferrari and Mercedes. Dutch newspaper Telegraaf reports that insiders in Red Bull claim that the Briton’s contribution to the current car has been minimal.

Reports from the Dutch publication suggest that the RB20 has been primary built under the leadership of current technical director Pierre Wache.

While Red Bull have quashed the reports, the potential ramifications of Newey’s departure could impact the driver market in 2025, depending on where he goes or if he leaves the team at all.