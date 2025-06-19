Aston Martin F1 team has reportedly hired former Red Bull head of simulation analysis and Adrian Newey's aide, Giles Wood, ahead of the 2026 season. The Silverstone-based outfit is leaving no stone unturned to get into championship contention next year as the sport heads into new engine and aero regulations.

After hiring some of the biggest names in F1 like Bob Bell, Enrico Cardille, Andy Cowell, and, more importantly, Adrian Newey, the iconic British brand has built a superteam to challenge in the 2026 season.

After previously poaching Newey and Dan Fallows from Red Bull, Aston Martin has gone for yet another of the Austrian team's key figures to bolster their aerodynamics department. As reported by Crash.net, the British team has hired Gilles Wood to work in their simulator department.

Trending

Wood has previously worked in F1 for McLaren from 2004 to 2006 and left the Woking-based outfit in 2007 for Red Bull, similar to Newey. At the Milton Keynes-based outfit, he revolutionized the simulator department of Red Bull and played a key role in their dominance from 2010 to 2013.

Wood was later promoted to Technical Director at Red Bull Advanced Technologies in 2014, but left the sport in 2017 to work for Apple. However, he has reportedly been convinced to return to F1 and join Adrian Newey at Aston Martin.

Adrian Newey cites some key areas of development for Aston Martin

Aston Martin's Managing Technical Partner, Adrian Newey, stated that the Silverstone-based outfit needed to work on the "loop simulator" for better correlation.

As per the BBC, the aero wizard had cited that the British team needed to fix some of their tools, saying:

“I think it is fair to say that some of our tools are weak, particularly the driver in the loop simulator. It needs a lot of work because it's not correlating at all at the moment, which is a fundamental research tool. Not having that is a limitation. But we've just got to work around it in the meantime and then sort out a plan to get it to where it needs to be. But that's probably a two-year project in truth.”

In his first few months at the team, Newey found:

"There are a lot of individually very, very good people. We just need to try to get them working together, perhaps in a slightly better organized way. That's simply a result of the roots of the team at Jordan, that became Force India, that became Racing Point, and was as such always a small but slightly over-performing team, to now in a very short space of time a very big team that the truth is has been underperforming this year."

Adrian Newey also has previous experience of working with the team's engine supplier, Honda, with whom he worked at Red Bull from 2019 to 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Devang Chauhan Devang is a Formula 1 and NASCAR journalist at Sportskeeda with 3500+ articles and over 5 million reads under his belt. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has a total experience of 3.5 years.



To keep up with the sport’s developments, Devang watches every single session and comes up with unique angles for the stories, from the readers’ perspective, using his expertise in the field. He strives to report accurate, ethical and relevant data by reading information from verified sources in the field, ones that are also trusted by industry experts.



Currently, his favorite drivers on the grid are Charles Leclerc and Daniel Ricciardo; he is particularly impressed by how the two drivers rarely lose their cool and approach everything with a smile on their faces. He classifies himself as a ‘Tifosi’ and is a Charles Leclerc fan.



Devang is a sports buff and when he is away from his keyboard, he watches other sports like cricket, tennis, badminton, and football, to name a few. Know More