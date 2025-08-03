Red Bull mocks 'scared' Lewis Hamilton after Max Verstappen's Hungarian GP overtake alerts FIA

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen were involved in a hairy moment during F1's 2025 Hungarian GP on Sunday, which drew the FIA's attention. The official social media account of Red Bull Racing took a dig at the Ferrari driver for getting 'scared' off the track.Verstappen was on Hamilton's tail since lap 24, when the four-time champion overtook Pierre Gasly in Turns 2-3 for P12. The reigning champion then reduced the 1.7-second gap between them to less than half a second within two laps. However, he couldn't make the pass for P11 over the next three laps as the duo were stuck in a DRS train, with Lance Stroll leading two Racing Bulls and a Haas ahead of them.On lap 29 of 70, Max Verstappen finally got a good run on Lewis Hamilton. Going into Turn 4, the Red Bull driver got right on his Ferrari rival's gearbox, and nearly side-by-side, with his front right beside Hamilton's rear left. In a surprising turn of events, Hamilton went wide and off the track even though there seemed to be some space left on the track. Consequently, Verstappen took P11.The stewards took note of the incident between the old championship rivals, announcing a post-race investigation. Red Bull's X account decided to have some fun with the incident.&quot;Lap 30: Max scares Lewis off the road at Turn 4 and is up to P11,&quot; they wrote.Replays of the incident started circulating on X, with some F1 fans hilariously claiming that Max Verstappen's 'aura' scared Lewis Hamilton off the track. The incident could've been a replica of the duo's crash at the 2024 Hungarian GP, where Verstappen's car went airborne after clipping Hamilton's Mercedes while attempting an overtake for P3 in the closing stages of the race.Verstappen eventually gained two more places to finish P9 in the race. It was one position lower than where he started on the grid. As for the seven-time champion, he finished right where he started the Hungarian GP, in P12.Lando Norris won the race after executing a perfect one-stopper, bringing home another McLaren 1-2 with Oscar Piastri. George Russell secured the final step of the podium after snatching P3 from pole-sitter Charles Leclerc on lap 62.Max Verstappen has no hopes of winning another F1 race with Red Bull in 2025F1 Grand Prix of Hungary - Source: GettyMax Verstappen is all but out of the 2025 F1 championship contention. McLaren has one hand on both drivers' and constructors' championships. Red Bull is no longer even in the hunt for consistent podiums, let alone race wins.After a dire qualifying session for the Hungarian GP, where Verstappen struggled to find tire grip, the Dutchman spoke honestly about the season ahead. When asked by the Dutch media whether he expects to be in the fight for another race win this year, he replied:&quot;No, not the way things are going right now. That’s just the way it is. It’s clear.&quot;Max Verstappen still stands third in the championship standings. Though he has committed to staying at Red Bull for 2026, at least, the wait for a fifth championship only gets longer.