"Red Bull is the Pete Davidson of customer teams atm" - Fans react to a Porsche 918 draped in RB livery on the 2023 F1 car launch day

Red Bull Racing unveiled their 2023 challenger RB19 during their livery launch in New York on February 3rd, 2023. During the launch, the Austrian team made several announcements to the public, including their new technical partnership with Ford. The American auto giant will partner with the Milton Keynes-based team's Powertrains division and supply them with engines from 2026 onwards.

After the launch, F1 journalist Chris Medlend took to his social media platform to share a picture of a Porsche 918 outside the venue decked out in the team livery. The revelation left him and many F1 fans on social media confused and they even shared some of their funniest reactions to the picture.

One fan even compared the reigning F1 world champions to American comedian Pete Davidson, as they both jump from one partnership to another and remove body ink after the partnership ends.

"Red Bull is the Pete Davidson of customer teams atm"

freds @freske_ @ChrisMedlandF1 Red Bull is the Pete Davidson of customer teams atm @ChrisMedlandF1 Red Bull is the Pete Davidson of customer teams atm

Another fan tweeted that not even the Austrian team is sure who their partners are.

"I don’t think red bull themselves are sure with whom they wanna collaborate with.."

alexandra🧣(midnights era) @alexandrauroras @ChrisMedlandF1 i don’t think red bull themselves are sure with whom they wanna collaborate with.. @ChrisMedlandF1 i don’t think red bull themselves are sure with whom they wanna collaborate with..

Here are some more tweets:

Noel @Ron_noco @ChrisMedlandF1 Red bull are on an open relationship @ChrisMedlandF1 Red bull are on an open relationship 😅

“It’s fantastic to be welcoming Ford back into Formula 1" - Red Bull team principal Christian Horner

Christian Horner revealed that it was 'fantastic' for the team to have Ford as a partner in the sport. He also spoke about the rich lineage of the brand and its previous association with the sport. As per PlanetF1, he said:

“It’s fantastic to be welcoming Ford back into Formula 1 through this partnership. As an independent engine manufacturer to have the ability to benefit from an OEM’s experience like Ford puts us in good stead against the competition.”

“They are a manufacturer rich in motoring history that spans generations. From Jim Clark to Ayrton Senna and Michael Schumacher, the lineage speaks for itself. For us, we are to open the next chapter of that dynasty(powertrains), as Red Bull Ford, is tremendously exciting.”

Ford President and CEO Jim Farley explained why the American giant decided to enter the sport with the Austrian team, adding:

“Ford’s return to Formula 1 with Red Bull Racing is all about where we are going as a company– increasingly electric, software-defined, modern vehicles and experiences. F1 will be an incredibly cost-effective platform to innovate, share ideas and technologies, and engage with tens of millions of new customers.”

Ford will supply the engines from 2026 onwards as the Concorde agreement signed by the teams will expire at the end of the 2025 season.

Poll : 0 votes