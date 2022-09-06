"Porsche will not become a shareholder"- Red Bull-Porsche F1 deal set to collapse, confirms Helmut Marko

The potential deal between Red Bull and Porsche is reportedly set to collapse, as Helmut Marko revealed during an interview earlier. There has been a build-up around Porsche entering the sport in the 2026 season as an engine supplier. This was becoming obvious as they purchased 50% of Red Bull Racing last month.

They later also got themselves copyright of "F1nally", making it clearer that they would soon be joining the sport. This would mark an amazing entry for them into F1 with the Bulls, but as it has turned out, things did not go well during their final dealings as Marko said:

“Porsche will not become a shareholder in us.”

Team boss Christian Horner had also earlier said that the deal would only be finalized upon agreement with the team's terms. As the reports look, that has not happened. According to reports, Porsche wanted a greater share of power over the team, and there were also some issues with the price.

Apparently, the negotiations began over a year ago, and since then, Red Bull have become more powerful than they have been in the past few years. So, the value of the team has increased as well.

RBR News 🇳🇱🇲🇽 @RedBullRacingEN | Red Bull Racing Porsche will NOT happen



Helmut Marko: "Porsche will not become a shareholder with us"



According to staff at Red Bull, the value of the team has increased since the start of negotiations.



[@F1insidercom] | Red Bull Racing Porsche will NOT happenHelmut Marko: "Porsche will not become a shareholder with us"According to staff at Red Bull, the value of the team has increased since the start of negotiations. 🚨 | Red Bull Racing Porsche will NOT happenHelmut Marko: "Porsche will not become a shareholder with us"According to staff at Red Bull, the value of the team has increased since the start of negotiations.[@F1insidercom] https://t.co/ntUIkP4R5B

Red Bull & Porsche were really close to the agreement

Apparently, since Audi announced their entry into the sport for 2026 as engine suppliers, Porsche has been angered and concerned about their place in front of Volkswagen's sister company. The plan of action for Porsche was to take 50% control over the chassis factory and RBPT, which would have later served as the place for them to build Porsche's PU from 2026.

Gunaditya Tripathi @Guni1202 so Red Bull and Porsche did not have a deal.

Reports* so Red Bull and Porsche did not have a deal.Reports*

Since they will not be getting along with the team, it will be interesting to see which teams they approach. There have been talks about a deal with McLaren, but nothing can be confirmed as of yet.

One thing's for sure, the new regulations have already lured a lot of new attention to the sport. With an increase in the number of participants, the power balance across the grid is bound to shift one way or the other.

What's your favorite race of the 2022 season so far? Tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by nicolaas.ackermann12