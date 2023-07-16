Red Bull Racing confirmed to bring big updates in the Hungary F1 GP

Red Bull will bring upgrades to further extend their advantage over other teams on the grid at the upcoming Hungarian GP.

It looks like a foregone conclusion that the Austrian team and Max Verstappen will once again be doing the double this season as they have raced ahead in the lead. Red Bull have been the class of the field and have won every single race so far, with the Dutchman winning eight out of ten races - including the last six in a row.

As per AMUS, a Red Bull employee, the car won't only be quicker but will also look stunning. The team won't stop development after the summer break, but will continue to bring upgrades for the RB19. The upgrades will be visible on the sideods of the car and will make it approximately two-tenths faster.

Post his British GP win, Max Verstappen said in his post-race press conference:

"The stable factor so far is that every single weekend, it seems like we are on top, which of course is the most important from our side. Hungary completely different track, we will put some upgrades on the car there and hopefully they will work well. Drag, low speed, medium speed, high speed, DRS effect, tyre wear… all of these areas. That's what we're working on. I'm not kidding."

F1 CTO on plans to stopping Red Bull in the 2023 season

F1 Chief Technical Officer Pat Symonds stated that he won't be interfering and stopping the dominance of Red Bull as they are supporters of meritocracy.

As per RacingNews365, Symonds explained:

"When Ross [Brawn] and I were first talking about this in 17, we established there were certain pillars we couldn't deviate from. One was that F1 is a meritocracy and the best people must win. People try to liken it to football - one of the great things is that the best team at the end of the season wins the league, but along the way, they have lost some matches.

"I'd love it if F1 was like that. We will never make it artificial but I would like it if we could get other people winning races. We have only had a handful of drivers on the podium, other than freak results, since 2014 and that's not great. The reason you watch sport is the unpredictability and F1 is becoming too predictable. We probably won't be able to close the gap until the new regulations, or at least until a couple of years after we get the new regulations."

It will be interesting to see how long before Red Bull wraps up both titles this season and start working on next year.