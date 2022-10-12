Red Bull to receive a huge sum of money for Pierre Gasly from Alpine ahead of 2023 F1 season: Reports

Red Bull is set to receive quite a fortune from Alpine for Pierre Gasly, ahead of the 2023 F1 season. As per reports, the French driver will replace Fernando Alonso at Alpine next season and has been released by Red Bull for an amount of $10 million.

The transfer was made official during the 2022 F1 Japanese GP when Alpine announced Gasly as their second driver while AlphaTauri announced Nyck De Vries as his replacement.

Talking to Sky Sports F1 about signing with Alpine, Gasly said he was ready to start his journey outside Red Bull. He said:

"It was a clear call and definitely very attractive. It felt the right time for me to take my own start and take my career on my own and start this incredible story with Alpine."

Alpine team principal Otmar Szafneur complimented the way in which Pierre Gasly's move from AlphaTauri to Alpine was handled. He said:

“Well, there are a few elements to all that, but what I can tell you is that it was really straightforward working with Franz [Tost], Helmut [Marko] and Christian [Horner] in securing Pierre’s future. They were very correct and true to their word and did exactly what they said they were going to do, and it was a pleasure working with them."

Otmar also highlighted the importance of having things sorted out for the next season:

"It’s great going forward. This is for next year. So we still have this year to focus on, which we need to do, we need to do a good job. But it’s good to know that next year is sorted and we can get on with this year, and also prepare for next.”

Pierre Gasly is a perfect fit for Alpine's criteria

In signing Pierre Gasly, Otmar Szafneur talked about how Alpine had a specific criteria that it was looking to fulfill. It was a driver that was fast, had experience and had youth on his side. Pierre Gasly fit that criteria perfectly.

PIERRE GASLY 🇫🇷 @PierreGASLY



I am extremely excited to join the team on a multi-year deal and work our way to the top together. A new chapter will start in 2023 with @AlpineF1Team I am extremely excited to join the team on a multi-year deal and work our way to the top together. A new chapter will start in 2023 with @AlpineF1Team I am extremely excited to join the team on a multi-year deal and work our way to the top together. https://t.co/BtkTDOJ0hA

Otmar said:

“As everyone knows, we had a seat available after or around the summer break and then we started looking around as to who would be a best fit, and we had some criteria to work to. The three things we wanted were naturally speed, a fast driver, one with experience, and also youth at the same time. And adding all three things up there aren’t many people that have all that and Pierre Gasly definitely does. We thought he was a great fit for us. So we put him on our shortlist, and then went about getting it done.”

Alpine will have a driver combination of Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly next season and it will be interesting to see how the two drivers get along.

What's your favorite race of the 2022 season so far? Tell us in the comments below..

Poll : 0 votes