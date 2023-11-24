Red Bull's Adrian Newey on 'one of his strengths' that help him design dominant machineries

Red Bull's Chief Technical Officer Adrian Newey recently said that one of his strengths as an aerodynamist was that he could picture things clearly in his mind.

Newey has been the brains behind some of the most dominant cars in the history of F1, including the current Red Bull RB19. Throughout his illustrious, almost four decade long career in motorsports, he has worked with some of the most iconic teams including McLaren, Williams, and Lyeton House.

When asked by BBC's Andrew Benson about the secret behind his talent, Newey said:

"I can picture it. And if I try to be objective, that's perhaps one of my strengths - that I can actually picture things well in my mind's eye. The quality is certainly not unique - we have got several great engineers now who can also do that."

He added:

"That's ultimately what you need - that combination of the creative, artistic side, measured with an engineering discipline and analytical side."

Red Bull CTO claims that 2023 success was "totally unexpected"

Adrian Newey said that he expected the rest of the grid to close up to the Austrian team heading into the 2023 season given that they had dominated the second half of the 2022 with the RB18.

However, that wasn't the case when the World Champions showed up to the Bahrain Grand Prix and finished almost 38 seconds ahead of their nearest competition.

Red Bull's success this year - that includes 20 victories in 21 races so far, 18 of them for Verstappen alone - has made them statically the most dominant team in F1 history. Speaking about the season, Newey said:

"F1 is clearly not about one person, and developing the engineering team and working with that team has also been a huge satisfaction. We fully expected this year that everything would close up.

When asked about how Red Bull became the dominant team in the new regulations, he added:

"We managed to get the fundamentals of the car right. The good thing about that was it allowed us to take an evolutionary approach, to understand the strengths and weaknesses of last year's car and try to address that appropriately. We have managed to read regulations changes well and come back with a car we can then evolve."

Given the headstart Red Bull has on its competition heading into 2024, everyone will expect Adrian Newey to build another monster of a car that will give the team another constructors championship next year.