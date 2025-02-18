Red Bull's Calum Nicholas makes his feelings known on Lewis Hamilton's "biggest legacy"

Lewis Hamilton has received high praise from Red Bull technician Calum Nicholas for leaving a legacy that inspires people of color to have a career in motorsports. While speaking to The Times, he also revealed that Hamilton asked him to share his opinion on diversity for his commission.

Hamilton, as the only driver of color in F1, has always been an avid advocate of diversity, as the Brit often takes a stand for social issues despite getting flak from FIA. Moreover, he also runs various philanthropic projects off the track to uplift his beliefs.

The seven-time world champion's influence has also left a deep impact on his rivals on the track, with Red Bull senior power unit assembly technician Calum Nicholas recently speaking about his legacy in the sport.

Nicholas believes that apart from his racing achievements, Hamilton's impact on inspiring people of color stands out for him. Talking to The Times, the Red Bull technician said:

“Lewis’ on-track achievements speak for themselves. For me, his greatest achievements will be what he leaves behind when he decides to call it a day. The people he has inspired, who will then go on to make change, will be his greatest legacy. I hope I can do the same.”

He also said that Lewis Hamilton once asked him to share his views on the lack of diversity for his 'Hamilton Commission' project. He felt honored that a seven-time world champion was interested in knowing his opinion.

“It was quite an honor, I must say. There is not a great deal that makes me think, ‘Oh my God, this is really important,’ but that certainly did," he added.

Calum Nicholas previously opined that Hamilton's initiative to strike up a conversation and get people to take notice has inspired him to do a similar thing and leave a similar legacy.

Lewis Hamilton opened up on his diversity work

Lewis Hamilton (Image Source: Getty)

Before leaving Mercedes in the 2024 season, Lewis Hamilton addressed the topic of diversity and his contributions in getting the Silver Arrows more involved in his beliefs.

He opined that Mercedes is heading in the right direction, and he envisions FIA to follow the same. Talking to GP Blog, Hamilton said:

"I mean, I can't really say too much about the world; it's because it's still a bit of a mess. I'm really, really proud of the work. I'm incredibly, incredibly proud of the work that we've done at Mercedes, for example, in terms of the steps we've taken."

"And the investment from Mercedes, everyone's stepping up and really being a part of and being open to change, and this, the team is far more diverse than it ever has been," the Brit added.

Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton has left Mercedes and will be racing for Scuderia Ferrari from the 2025 season onwards.

