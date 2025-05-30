Red Bull's Christian Horner comes clean on Ferrari switch as German media reports Italian team's approach

Red Bull boss Christian Horner has denied any suggestions that he could be looking at a future at Ferrari as German media reports of a possible approach from the Italian team surfaced this week. A report from Bild claimed that the team principal had been approached by the Italian marque for a possible future with the team.
Ferrari is currently struggling in the 2025 F1 season, as the team is fourth in the championship standings. This comes as a major shock, as the Italian team almost won the title last season after a battle with McLaren and Red Bull.
This year, armed with a driver lineup of Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari was expected to challenge for the title. On the contrary, the car appears to be nowhere close to the front. In the first 8 races, there have been two Grand Prix podiums coupled with a sprint win and a podium.
Red Bull boss Christian Horner is someone who has built the Milton Keynes squad from the ground up and has done a spectacular job with it. He has been at the helm since its inception and has led them to two dominant runs.
According to Bild, the Red Bull boss was approached by Ferrari for a role with the team. Talking to the media, including Autosport, Horner cleared the air as he established that his future was going to be with the Austrian outfit. He said,
"Look, of course, it's always flattering to be associated with other teams, but my commitment is 100% with Red Bull. It always has been and certainly will be for the long term."
He added,
"There's a bunch of speculation, as always in this business, about people coming here, going there, whatever. And I think people in the team know exactly what the situation is. My Italian is worse than Flavio [Briatore's] English. So, how on earth would that work?"
Trailing 177 points to leader McLaren in the Constructors' standings this season, Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur is reportedly facing the heat.
As Ferrari approaches Red Bull boss, Fred Vasseur's future in the scanner
As Ferrari approached the Christian Horner team boss it led to a conversation about where the current team principal, Fred Vasseur, stands within the team. The Frenchman joined the squad in 2023 and took the team to second in the championship last season.
He also has a great relationship with Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton. At the same time, if there is any merit to Ferrari reaching out to the Red Bull boss, it shows a breakdown in faith in what Vasseur can achieve.
The Italian team is notorious for chopping and changing team principals. That has often been an issue with the team since the Michael Schumacher dream run ended. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Fred Vasseur as the team struggles to catch up to the rivals.