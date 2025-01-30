Red Bull's Christian Horner makes his feelings known about Lewis Hamilton in Ferrari colors

Red Bull principal Christian Horner has said that Lewis Hamilton driving for Ferrari could be another interesting dynamic for the upcoming 2025 season. The British driver surprised the grid last year in February when he announced that he would leave Mercedes at the end of the 2024 season to join hands with the iconic team.

The seven-time F1 world champion had been with the Brackley-based outfit for 12 years and won six of his seven driver's championships with the German team and led it to eight consecutive Constructors' Championships from 2014 to 2021. There had been a lot of anticipation regarding his move to Ferrari.

Speaking at the Autosport Awards after Hamilton had his first few days inside the red car over the past week, Horner too expressed his anticipation to seeing him race in the red overalls and said:

Trending

“I’ve seen some pictures. I think it suits him! Look, I think it’s great for Formula 1 – Lewis Hamilton in a Ferrari. That really is box office. I think it’s just another dynamic for this year that could be super exciting.”

While commenting on the competitive nature of the upcoming 2025 season, the Red Bull team boss said:

“I think it’s going to be super tight. You have four teams who are going to be very competitive. Take your pick. McLaren are going to be strong, Ferrari are going to be strong, Mercedes are going to have something to prove as well. It could be a stellar year."

Expand Tweet

Hamilton will join Ferrari on a multi-year deal from 2025 with many expecting him to have the same impact he had at Mercedes in the initial years.

Mercedes team boss gives his take on Lewis Hamilton's initial days with Ferrari

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has said that he was "happy" for Lewis Hamilton after seeing his pictures in red. Speaking with Sky Sports at the Autosport Awards, the Austrian said:

"It's a little bit like you divorce amicably, and it's all good, and then you see your partner for the first time with a new friend! But I'm really happy for him, and I told him that those pictures were iconic that he made - it was so well curated and no surprise with Lewis Hamilton."

Hamilton is currently taking part in the practice runnings with Ferrari under the TPC with the SF-23 to make himself more comfortable with the Italian team. In the next couple of days, he would race in a newer mule car with the 2026 Pirelli tires as a part of the tire test which is also part of his program.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback