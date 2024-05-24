Red Bull's Helmut Marko shares an update on Sergio Perez's future with the team

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko claimed that by the time the Spanish GP begins in a few weeks, they would have a 'clear picture' regarding Sergio Perez's future with them. The Mexican driver's contract with the Austrian team expires at the end of the 2024 season after initially signing a two-year deal with them after his win in Monaco in 2022.

The 34-year-old has been a key part of the Milton Keynes outfit since the beginning of the 2021 season and has helped the team win the Constructor's Championship in 2022 and 2023.

But his performances as compared to his teammate Max Verstappen have been called into question as he hasn't been able to match the Dutch driver in most of the races in their partnership.

However, he had made a bright start to the 2024 campaign, finishing behind Verstappen in three of the first four races in P2 and a further P3 in China. Speaking in an exclusive with Motorsport Netherlands, Marko mentioned that the situation around Sergio Perez's extension will be more clear in the coming races. He said:

"I think we have a clear picture of Barcelona. I think we at least have a good picture ourselves. I wouldn't say pole position, but he [Perez] is in a good position."

Sergio Perez while speaking to the media, including Sportskeeda, pointed out that his focus on the weekend was the race in Monaco and not his contract. He explained:

“I think as I’ve said before, my main focus for this weekend isn't on my contract. I know that negotiations are underway and at some point, we will know and you will be the first ones to know."

"But the most important now is not to think about one year or two years or three years, it’s about this weekend on Saturday, that’s my full focus. It’s not like a percentage or anything like that, until you don’t sign it doesn’t matter how close you are. Nothing’s been signed yet," Perez added.

Sergio Perez previews the Monaco GP this weekend

Sergio Perez stated that he was very well aware of the task in front of him heading into the Monaco Grand Prix as everything relied on having the best grid position for Sunday.

The Red Bull driver told the media:

“Yeah, I think I know pretty much it’s all down to Saturday. If we are not on the front row, or third, we don’t have a chance of winning the race. So it’s important to be able to get in that first or second row at least."

The Mexican driver has the experience of winning the Monaco Grand Prix starting from P3. In the 2022 season, the Austrian team pulled off a stunning strategy in the mixed conditions that enabled him to jump the Ferrari pair of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz.