Red Bull's Helmut Marko warns of the impact of losing the 'philosophical personality' of Adrian Newey

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko claimed that Adrian Newey's departure from the Austrian team in early 2025 could have a psychological impact as many engineers wanted to work under him. In May this year, the 65-year-old announced that he would be leaving the reigning world champions after 19 years with them, and was a key contributor to all their success in the sport since entering in 2005.

The Red Bull CTO is regarded as arguably the greatest aerodynamicist in history due to his success with multiple teams on the grid.

As quoted by Motorsport-Total, Marko described Newey's personality as 'philosophical' and 'pleasant'. He said:

“It’s also a psychological factor. There have been many young engineers who have probably only come to us because working under Newey had its appeal, and he is the most successful designer.”

“[He is] a very pleasant, slightly philosophical personality who somehow stood out from the rest of this very modern Formula 1 entourage.”

But the Austrian also reassured and showed confidence in the existing technical department, which consists of technical director Pierre Wache and Ben Waterhouse, adding:

“We have young talents like Ben Waterhouse and established ones like Pierre Wache. And I believe that this will not bring any drama for Red Bull Racing, no drop in technical performance and brilliance.”

Adrian Newey's manager provides an update on the aero wizard's future post-Red Bull

Former F1 team principal and Adrian Newey's manager Eddie Jordan Stated that he disagreed with the reports of his client joining Ferrari when they had not decided on his future post-Red Bull.

Speaking on the "Formula for Success" podcast, Jordan said that he had no information on the matter as of yet, but mentioned that there have been 'talks' about his future as well:

“It’s really very wrong to be so blatant about [Newey] joining a certain team. In this case, he talks about Ferrari. I’m speaking as someone who should know and I’m not giving any information away… at no stage is any of this discussion happening. There will be talks, and there will be ongoing talks because we have yet to decide what Adrian himself wants to do."

He further pointed out that Adrian Newey and his wife Amanda "have a wonderful home in Cape Town, we see a lot of them and they are great, great friends" while citing the 65-year-old's desire to spend time away from the sport. He concluded that he had "no idea, and let it be clear, it will always be Adrian’s decision, and so it should be.”

Newey has been linked to several teams on the grid, such as Mercedes, Ferrari, Williams, Aston Martin, and McLaren. But so far, there hasn't been any concrete information regarding his future and joining another team for the 2025 season and beyond.