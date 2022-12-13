Red Bull's newest driver finds Helmut Marko 'inspiring', says 'the television sometimes misleads you'

Red Bull's newest signing to the young driver academy, 13-year-old Enzo Tarnvanichkul (the CIK-FIA World Championship) feels that Helmut Marko can often be misunderstood.

The Thai youngster is one of the latest signings by Red Bull to its academy and when he was asked what he thought about Marko, Enzo called the Austrian an inspiration and said that television can sometimes mislead people. At the recent FIA Prize Giving Gala, Enzo told the media:

"[Helmut] Marko is a great person. He has also had a wonderful career and has driven in F1 and Le Mans. A great and inspiring character when you meet him. The television sometimes misleads you. However, when you meet him it is very special and so I felt it too."

Speaking about the latest developments in his career where he signed with Red Bull, Enzo said that this can only be good for him as the academy has helped put so many of its drivers in Formula 1. The 13-year-old said:

"It is of course a very prestigious academy. Many drivers who were part of it later also reached Formula 1, which is of course the pinnacle of motorsport. First of all, you are very happy that you can join such a great academy."

He added:

"However, you soon think about the results and put pressure on yourself. You want to win, everyone, so that creates extra pressure. Plus, having a company like Red Bull on your car also makes it more fun, but it also creates more pressure because you represent the company."

Red Bull's 'Muhammad Ali' approach surprised the opposition in 2022

Ferrari engineer Jock Clear credited Red Bull with their ability to find a way out of trouble more often than not this season as something very surprising. This was evident in a few races this season where the car was nowhere on Friday but overnight work helped the team make significant improvements. Speaking about the team's ability to find a way out, Clear said:

"I think that’s probably Red Bull’s strength this year, as they look to have been flexible. There were times when it was a bit of a Muhammad Ali approach. It looked like you’ve got them on the ropes and they just squirm a bit and come out and ‘bang’. And you are like: ‘Oh, my God, where did they find that?'"

And now a few words from the World Champion

He added:

"I think that’s just the experience they’ve had as world champions. And that’s what we have to get used to doing. This year has been a great help. We’ve been at the front, we’ve been fighting at the front. We’ve learned a huge amount this year and we’re on a steep learning curve, as are all the teams."

Ferrari were strong competitors earlier in the season but the team's own demons pushed it back a notch in the battle. The Maranello-based team will be hoping for a better showing next season.

