Red Bull's 'next Max Verstappen' continues to dominate en route to his F1 super license

Red Bull is known for heavily investing in its junior driver academy scene. Moreover, Arvid Lindblad has grown through the formula ranks quickly and is regarded as the 'next Max Verstappen' by many. Following this trend, he won the Formula Regional Oceania championship with flying colors.

Lindblad has been a Red Bull junior academy driver since 2021. In his time with the Austrian giant, he has made headlines due to his abilities behind the wheel. However, he was yet to win a championship in the feeder series, an Achilles' heel of his racing career.

The 17-year-old joined the Formula Regional Oceania championship during the winter break and showcased his excellence behind the wheel. In the 12 rounds held so far, he won half of them in dominating fashion, a trait similar to Max Verstappen's dominance in F1.

Arvid Lindblad is set to be promoted to F2 this year with Campos Racing, en route for his possible F1 promotion.

Red Bull reckons Arvid Lindblad to be the next champion for its F1 team

Red Bull has recently been relieved off the driver woes that curtailed the team's 2024 season. Isack Hadjar was promoted to the RB outfit and will fill the void created by Liam Lawson's move to Milton Keynes.

With two seats up for grabs at the sister outfit, Lindblad will be a strong candidate if he mounts a strong F2 campaign this year, which has turned Red Bull consultant Helmut Marko's eyes (via Motorsport Week):

"The junior team prospect is to find new talents. And we are not looking for a new Max. We’re looking for a new champion. I think the next one which looks really promising is Lindblad. And in his first year, or always in Formula 4, even if he didn’t win the championship, the same applies to F3, he could have won the championship, but circumstances and so on, but what is making him outstanding, is his pure speed," Marko said.

The Austrian further revealed how the 17-year-old is quickly adapting to the fast-changing world of racing.

"In the beginning, he was around three-tenths behind his team-mate [Pepe] Marti, who already did the full season, and on the last day on the qualifying run, he was already ahead of him... And that is his commitment, looking, he knows what other drivers are doing, their strengths and weaknesses, so he has an overall picture. And that, I think, is the base for big success in the future."

On the other hand, six drivers will make their full-time debut this year. If Lindblad makes it to F1 in 2026, he could be another driver to join the grid in their teenage years.

