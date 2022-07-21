"I’m still in contention for the Drivers’ Championship"- Red Bull's Sergio Perez hoping to repeat his podium finish at 2022 F1 French GP

Sergio Perez is hoping to achieve a podium finish at the 2022 F1 French GP later this weekend, repeating a feat that he achieved at last year’s race.

After losing second place in the drivers’ standings following two DNFs in the last three races, Perez said that he is hoping to bounce back this weekend and stay in championship contention. Speaking for Red Bull’s official preview of the 2022 F1 French GP, the Mexican said:

“I’m still in contention for the Drivers’ Championship, so personally it is also important not to lose any more points. Last year I scored my second podium with the Team in France, and I am very looking forward to trying to repeat that.”

He added, saying:

“After a tough weekend in Austria, it’s great to be back racing and have a chance to put things right. We have had two DNFs in the past three races and we can’t afford that in the Championships so I’m aiming to change that this weekend in France.”

#FrenchGP | @SChecoPerez 🗣 "After a tough weekend in Austria, it's great to be back racing and have a chance to put things right. I'm still in contention for the Drivers' Championship, so personally it is also important not to lose any more points."

Sergio Perez currently sits in P3 in the drivers' standings. He is just 19 points behind Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and 57 points behind Red Bull teammate and championship leader Max Verstappen.

Sergio Perez expects high temperatures to play an important role during the 2022 F1 French GP

Sergio Perez expects the high temperatures forecasted for this weekend at the Circuit Paul Ricard to play an important role in teams’ performances during the 2022 F1 French GP.

The Red Bull driver believes the heat will increase tire degradation, while also taking a physical toll on the drivers. He said:

“Paul Ricard is a challenging track because there are different racing lines you can take through the corners and it’s not easy to know which is the best one to use. The high temperatures will also be a factor to consider this weekend, physically it looks like it will be a very demanding race and we will have to see how it goes with the tire degradation because of the heat.”

As they charged to a double podium at Circuit Paul Ricard last year, Sergio Perez let loose a flying Max Verstappen

Going by their performance at the recent Austrian GP, Red Bull might suffer greatly from tire degradation due to the higher temperatures, potentially allowing Ferrari to continue their run of two successive race victories.

