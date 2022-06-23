"These zeros are very expensive" in the drivers' championship, feels Sergio Perez after DNF at 2022 F1 Canadian GP

Sergio Perez suffered his second DNF of the 2022 season last weekend at the Canadian Grand Prix, where had already gotten off to a rough start with a crash in Saturday's qualifying. Given that Red Bull has had a total of four DNFs in the last nine races, the Mexican admitted that RB18's reliability issues could be a serious cause for concern when it comes to the constructors' title.

As reported by PlanetF1, Sergio Perez outlined what went wrong in Canada, detailing how these troubles could prove costly for the team in the long run. He said:

“It was the gearbox, in fact it was already in its last race, it was very close to the limit and unfortunately it failed. They are things that are difficult to prevent, more so on a track like Canada where there are many bumps, we are checking on Friday if it did not have a problem.”

He continued:

“These things happen, unfortunately. It is important to solve these issues that are always different for us, each reliability issue has been different during the year, so we have to continue working. It is a point that will decide the championship, without a doubt these zeros are very expensive at this point of the championship.”

Despite not scoring a single championship point last weekend, Sergio Perez remains second in the Driver Standings.

Sergio Perez is recovering from Canadian GP qualifying crash ahead of Silverstone

With a one-week break before F1 heads to Silverstone for the 2022 British Grand Prix, Sergio Perez is in recovery mode to physically prepare for the race after crashing out in the Canadian GP qualifying.

Describing the rehab process, he said:

“The start of the week is always hard after such a bad day but I’m fine, recovering from my neck because I have a strong contracture after the crash, which I didn’t feel. It hurt a lot but in general, everything was fine. Each race is different, right now I am preparing for the strong contracture I had in my neck and I can’t exercise, I am in pure neck therapy to be 100 percent at Silverstone.”

He added:

“Each race works differently because your body is in a different state all the time, there are times that you have to push more cardio, strength or resistance. So you always work different things, in (weeks) ‘back to back’ it’s very regenerative recovery what it does.”

The Mexican has less than two weeks to undergo neck therapy to be back in form for Silverstone. Catch him next at the British GP on June 26, 2022.

