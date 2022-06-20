Create
F1 2022: What do the Driver Standings look like after the Canadian GP?

Max Verstappen at the 2022 F1 Grand Prix of Canada
Khushi Chandani
ANALYST
Modified Jun 20, 2022 02:44 AM IST

In a thrilling 2022 F1 Canadian Grand Prix, Max Verstappen crossed the checkered flag to claim his 26th career win this weekend after an intense battle against Carlos Sainz. With the win, the Red Bull driver extended his lead in the drivers' standings by 25 points.

Meanwhile, Sainz was in touching distance of securing his maiden race win in Montréal, only to devastatingly watch the opportunity slip through his fingers, forcing him to settle for yet another second-place finish. With an extra point for the fastest lap, however, the Spaniard managed to take home significant points to try and close the gap to George Russell in fourth in the drivers' standings.

Sergio Perez, who secured his highest-ever championship standing in second after the 2022 F1 Azerbaijan GP, had a day to forget in Montréal. After suffering gearbox issues, the Mexican was forced to retire from the race, losing out on massive championship points.

Earlier this weekend, Ferrari chose to take on a new power unit for Charles Leclerc, given the significant issues faced by the driver over the last few races. As a result, the Monegasque started the race at the back of the grid but managed to finish in the top five, bringing his gap to Perez in the standings down to just three points.

Lewis Hamilton took his second podium of the season this weekend and has a gap of 27 points in the drivers' standings to Lando Norris, as the McLaren driver failed to finish the race in the points. Further down, Fernando Alonso now stands tenth after securing a seventh-place finish today, while Pierre Gasly has dropped to eleventh after taking home zero points from Canada.

Guanyu Zhou moved up to sixteenth after securing the second points-finish of his F1 career this weekend. Meanwhile, Mick Schumacher, who set his best qualifying position on Saturday, disappointingly suffered a DNF and once again missed out on a great opportunity to score his very first championship point.

Here are the 2022 F1 Driver Standings after the Canadian Grand Prix

PosDriverNationalityCarPTS
1Max VerstappenNEDRed Bull Racing RBPT175
2Sergio PerezMEXRed Bull Racing RBPT129
3Charles LeclercMONFerrari126
4George RussellGBRMercedes111
5Carlos SainzESPFerrari102
6Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes77
7Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren Mercedes50
8Valtteri BottasFINAlfa Romeo Ferrari44
9Esteban OconFRAAlpine Renault39
10Fernando AlonsoESPAlpine Renault22
11Pierre GaslyFRAAlphaTauri RBPT16
12Kevin MagnussenDENHaas Ferrari15
13Daniel RicciardoAUSMcLaren Mercedes15
14Sebastian VettelGERAston Martin Aramco Mercedes13
15Yuki TsunodaJPNAlphaTauri RBPT11
16Zhou GuanyuCHNAlfa Romeo Ferrari3
17Alexander AlbonTHAWilliams Mercedes3
18Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco Mercedes3
19Mick SchumacherGERHaas Ferrari0
20Nico HulkenbergGERAston Martin Aramco Mercedes0
21Nicholas LatifiCANWilliams Mercedes0

