F1 2022: What do the Driver Standings look like after the Canadian GP?

In a thrilling 2022 F1 Canadian Grand Prix, Max Verstappen crossed the checkered flag to claim his 26th career win this weekend after an intense battle against Carlos Sainz. With the win, the Red Bull driver extended his lead in the drivers' standings by 25 points.

Meanwhile, Sainz was in touching distance of securing his maiden race win in Montréal, only to devastatingly watch the opportunity slip through his fingers, forcing him to settle for yet another second-place finish. With an extra point for the fastest lap, however, the Spaniard managed to take home significant points to try and close the gap to George Russell in fourth in the drivers' standings.

Sergio Perez, who secured his highest-ever championship standing in second after the 2022 F1 Azerbaijan GP, had a day to forget in Montréal. After suffering gearbox issues, the Mexican was forced to retire from the race, losing out on massive championship points.

Earlier this weekend, Ferrari chose to take on a new power unit for Charles Leclerc, given the significant issues faced by the driver over the last few races. As a result, the Monegasque started the race at the back of the grid but managed to finish in the top five, bringing his gap to Perez in the standings down to just three points.

Lewis Hamilton took his second podium of the season this weekend and has a gap of 27 points in the drivers' standings to Lando Norris, as the McLaren driver failed to finish the race in the points. Further down, Fernando Alonso now stands tenth after securing a seventh-place finish today, while Pierre Gasly has dropped to eleventh after taking home zero points from Canada.

Guanyu Zhou moved up to sixteenth after securing the second points-finish of his F1 career this weekend. Meanwhile, Mick Schumacher, who set his best qualifying position on Saturday, disappointingly suffered a DNF and once again missed out on a great opportunity to score his very first championship point.

Here are the 2022 F1 Driver Standings after the Canadian Grand Prix

Pos Driver Nationality Car PTS 1 Max Verstappen NED Red Bull Racing RBPT 175 2 Sergio Perez MEX Red Bull Racing RBPT 129 3 Charles Leclerc MON Ferrari 126 4 George Russell GBR Mercedes 111 5 Carlos Sainz ESP Ferrari 102 6 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes 77 7 Lando Norris GBR McLaren Mercedes 50 8 Valtteri Bottas FIN Alfa Romeo Ferrari 44 9 Esteban Ocon FRA Alpine Renault 39 10 Fernando Alonso ESP Alpine Renault 22 11 Pierre Gasly FRA AlphaTauri RBPT 16 12 Kevin Magnussen DEN Haas Ferrari 15 13 Daniel Ricciardo AUS McLaren Mercedes 15 14 Sebastian Vettel GER Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes 13 15 Yuki Tsunoda JPN AlphaTauri RBPT 11 16 Zhou Guanyu CHN Alfa Romeo Ferrari 3 17 Alexander Albon THA Williams Mercedes 3 18 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes 3 19 Mick Schumacher GER Haas Ferrari 0 20 Nico Hulkenberg GER Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes 0 21 Nicholas Latifi CAN Williams Mercedes 0

