"We put the lap in when it mattered" - Red Bull's Sergio Perez takes pole for 2023 F1 Miami GP as Max Verstappen starts from P9

Red Bull's Sergio Perez maximized his opportunities in what was a dramatic qualifying hour to take the pole position for the 2023 F1 Miami GP. He did so at the expense of teammate Max Verstappen.

Perez had been struggling to tame the Red Bull RB19 all weekend long on a newly resurfaced Miami International Autodrome. Despite his difficulties, the Mexican was able to clock the fastest lap early on in Q3, while Verstappen was forced to abandon his fast lap after nearly losing the rear of his car.

Just as the Dutchman was looking to try and knit together a quick lap in his second Q3 run, Charles Leclerc spun his Ferrari and crashed into the barriers. This brought out a red flag and ended the session prematurely.

In his post-session interview with Danica Patrick for Sky Sports F1, Sergio Perez was candid about his situation when he said:

"I think it has been my worst weekend up to qualifying really. I just couldn't figure out how to pull those 10ths that I was missing all the time to Max (Verstappen) and to the Ferraris. I was just resetting everything. We did a small change into qualifying and then really everything became more alive and I think with this tarmac, we were just playing a bit with the tools and we put the lap in when it mattered."

When asked what exactly was tripping him up over the course of the weekend, the 33-year-old said:

"Everything. It wasn't coming together. It's one of those weekends where I was just struggling for balance and confidence because this tarmac is very sensitive to temperatures."

Perez was then asked if the gap between him and Verstappen on the starting grid was cause for added pressure as he looks to try and mount a title challenge in 2023. He responded:

"I am enjoying. I am just thinking race by race. I will go out and achieve for my team because they have done a tremendous job and see what happens tomorrow. Tomorrow is a new opportunity starting from pole. We are the ones that have something to lose. We will just go out there and try to enjoy this amazing crowd."

Sergio Perez's father dismisses reports of rift inside the Red Bull garage between his son and Max Verstappen

Things are fine between the two leading Red Bull drivers, according to Sergio Perez's father

Sergio Perez's father Antonio Perez Garibay has rubbished all reports claiming that there is a rift in the Red Bull camp between his son and Max Verstappen.

Tensions appeared to have been high between Perez and Verstappen after the Mexican's win in Jeddah, as well as during the 2023 F1 Australian GP. During the latter event, some suggested that his car had been sabotaged to favor the reigning world champion.

When that insinuation was brought in front of Perez Garibay during an interview, the notion was dismissed immediately.

"Lies, lies, lies. That's a lie, let's be clear. Red Bull is a brand that costs many billions of dollars above Checo (Sergio Perez) and Max (Verstappen). It is a professional team that wants to win with its two drivers. They want to have lap one from practice one and they want their two drivers to be one and two."

Perez Garibay went on to add:

"There is no favoritism for anyone, it's all speculation. Red Bull has the two best tigers in the same cage. If they weren't at the same level, what's going on wouldn't be there. Hopefully, more teams and drivers will join the championship. The fight won't just be between Checo and Max.”

Sergio Perez has also claimed that both he and Max Verstappen afford each other a healthy amount of mutual respect. However, one wonders if that could dissipate when the title is on the line.

